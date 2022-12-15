‘Lake Effect’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Professional skier Mike King premieres his film “Lake Effect” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at City Opera House.
Tickets are $10 each at cityoperahouse.org. Pay $15 at the door.
Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant
EAST LANSING — Lake associations, watershed groups, nonprofits and local and tribal governments may apply for a Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant until Dec. 16.
Organizations may request $1,000-3,000 for activities that emphasize aquatic invasive species education. Grant winners will be announced in March.
Michigan State University Extension and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy collaborate for this program. Apply at https://www.canr.msu.edu/clean_boats_clean_waters/Grants/index.
Toy drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Fox for Tots Christmas Toy Drive continues through Dec. 17.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Fox Grand Traverse, 3464 N. U.S. 31 South. The company plans to match up to $7,500 in donations made via fgtford.com.
Festival of Trains
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Railroad Club and Great Lakes Children’s Museum present the Festival of Trains from Dec. 17-31 at Creekside Community Church. A swap meet is Dec. 17-18.
Admission is $5 per person. Season passes are $30 for one or two adults with up to three children.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23-24.
Holiday event
MANCELONA — Tannenbaum Blitzen goes from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Shanty Creek Resort.
Ivan’s Cafe provide a pasta dinner for $20 per person. The evening also features a torch-lit parade down Schuss Mountain and visits with Santa. Fireworks follow. Contact: 231-533-3000.
Bridge lighting
BELLIARE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the “Lighting of the Bridges” from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17. Walk around the newest section of boardwalk, which is lit up.
A campfire with hot cocoa is at the pavilion, and holiday crafts occur inside the center. Admission is $5 per person.
Winter hike
ARCADIA — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers the Greens of December Hike from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arcadia Dunes. Volunteer Mike Grahl leads a winter hike along the Pete’s Woods trail.
Participants may bring a snack, snowshoes and water. Questions: info@gtrlc.org; 231-929-7911.
Jingle Bell Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Track Club presents its annual Jingle Bell Run at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Workshop Brewing Company.
Wear holiday costumes and walk or run the 5K route through downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
Entry is $20 until race day; free for track club members. Proceeds support the Golden Shoe Fund, a club program with Fleet Feet that aims to provide shoes for high school track and cross-country runners.
Register through RunSignup.com.
Inspecting trees
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan DNR and Agriculture and Rural Development encourage property owners to check their eastern hemlock trees for hemlock woolly adelgid.
Hemlock woolly adelgid is an aphid-like insect that sits at the base of hemlock needles, feeding off the tree’s nutrients and causing the trees to die. These insects are invasive, as they are not native to Michigan.
Report findings at MISIN.MSU.edu, through the MISIN smartphone application or by emailing MDA-Info@Michigan.gov.
Outdoor space fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Traverse Area District Library present a crowdfunding campaign for an outdoor space.
If the Patronicity campaign reaches $25,000 by Dec. 31, the MEDC will supply a matching grant through its Public Spaces Community Places program.
Funds go toward the Library Lifelong Learning Lawn project, which will include event and program space for public use.
