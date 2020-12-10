Wednesday skiing
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort offers Bump Day deals every Wednesday from 3:30-8:30 p.m. during ski season. Lift tickets, rentals, tubing, pizza and burgers/beer are $10 each. The 2020-21 season is expected to open Dec. 11, depending on weather conditions. More details: 989-732-5181.
Tree lighting
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Chamber of Commerce hosts “Lighting Up Interlochen” at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Tom’s Food Markets. Santa Claus lights a 20-foot pixel tree, and Green Lake Township EMS staff distribute prepackaged treats at Interlochen Public Library. The light and sound shows occur every half hour from 5-9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Santa visit
TRAVERSE CITY — Santa’s Village Adventure runs from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Reserve a private time slot for a carriage ride through the campus, a socially-distanced visit with Santa and a walk through the 1885 steam tunnels. Cost is $200 for up to eight people. A local food pantry receives $25 of the ticket proceeds. Meet in front of Left Foot Charley. Contact: 231-938-6150.
Light display in TC canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City Association canceled its Downtown Strolling Light Parade, originally planned for Dec. 12. This decision comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the latest COVID-19 order.
Festival of Lights
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center presents the Festival of Lights through the New Year at the Old Art Building. View light displays and trees decorated by local artists to represent the 12 days of Christmas. This outdoor event is a reimagining of the annual HollyPOP market that was canceled during the pandemic. Contact: 231-256-2131.
Book benefits ISEASUTTONS BAY — Kathleen Firestone’s hardcover book “Meet Me at the Dock in Greilickville” tells of the area’s history through photographs. Cost is $35.
Purchase the book before Dec. 31 and 20 percent of the sale goes to Inland Seas Education Association, Maritime Heritage Alliance, Traverse Area Historical Society, Leelanau Historical Society or Northport Area Historical Association.
Order with a credit card by calling Firestone Publications at 231-649-3902.
Trail donors
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union and Short’s Brewing Company recently joined the Nakwema Trailway Founders Circle of donors.
Members donate $100,000 or more to the trail, a non-motorized pathway linking Charlevoix and Traverse City. TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails collaborate on this more than 45 mile route.
Nakwema is Ojibwe for “where paths connect.”
Habitat projects
MANCELONA — Au Sable Institute, in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), received a grant from the Frey Foundation to implement “Sacred Grounds — Northern Michigan.” Funds support the installation of native plant gardens at local houses of worship in 2021.
Two houses of worship in Kalkaska County and two in Grand Traverse County will be selected for the program’s pilot year. Each facility receives a mini grant to help purchase plants and materials.
Sacred Grounds plans to implement 50 habitat restoration projects throughout northern Michigan by 2023.
Contact 231-587-8686 or paul.w@ausable.org to learn more.
