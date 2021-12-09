Holiday event
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Interlochen Public Library present “Light Up Interlochen” from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Tom’s Food Market.
The event features a 20-foot megapixel tree with synchronized light and sound. Attendees may also enjoy prepackaged treats, hot dogs and chips, carriage rides, reindeer and visits with Santa.
Nightly shows occur every half hour from 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 1.
Quartet performance
LELAND — The Sashay Quartet performs at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on the front lawn of the Old Art Building. Guests can also enjoy the lights and trees decorated by community members.
Christmas Exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Figure Skating Club presents the Christmas Exhibition at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Centre Ice Arena. All ages are invited to enjoy holiday music, a dress and skate sale and a bake sale. All attendees must wear face masks.
Christmas in Kingsley
KINGSLEY — Holiday activities occur Dec. 11 in Kingsley. A 2-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. Costumes are encouraged.
Wagon rides go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Start on M-113 across from Veterans Memorial Park. Admission is by donating cash or nonperishable food for the United Methodist Food Bank.
Visit with Santa from 5-8 p.m. behind the village office/library. The “Lights of Love” service starts at 8:30 p.m. at the park. More information: 231-263-7778.
Returnable collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse (NAMI) collects returnable cans and bottles starting at noon Dec. 11 at Family Fare on Eighth St. All funds stay local to help families and individuals with mental health challenges.
Maritime market
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts a holiday market from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Enjoy cider and cookies while shopping for bags, deck prisms, T-shirts and other items. Questions: sand.kathy@gmail.com.
Winter Celebration
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes hosts the Winter Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 outside of Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. Free hot chocolate is available.
Attendees may purchase “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” books as well as 50th anniversary stickers and mugs during this event. The text includes photos and stories about Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Holiday celebration
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park presents the Winter Sounds event at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Crystal Mountain.
The holiday celebration includes hot cocoa, a bonfire, winter hike and outdoor performance by Traverse City West Middle School Madrigal Singers.
A $10 donation is suggested per adult. Proceeds support the art park and the high school’s choral programs.
Winter Gear Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency seeks items for its Winter Gear Drive through Dec. 13. Drop off new hats, gloves, socks and scarves to 3963 Three Mile Road.
Book updated
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Dave Dempsey recently updated his “Great Lakes for Sale.” He offers ideas on how to prevent Michigan waters from going to Idaho.
The text is published by Mission Point Press.
The softcover retails for $14.95; the hardcover is $19.95.
Both are available in bookstores and online.
Sparkle in the Park
BEAR LAKE — Sparkle in the Park occurs nightly from 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 31 at Hopkins Park. Drive through the holiday light display. A donation box is available. Proceeds go to supplies for next year’s displays.
