Snow globes on view
ALDEN — A Snow Globe Collection by Carolyn Buxenstein is displayed through Dec. 30 at Alden District Library.
Holiday activities
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Light Up Interlochen from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Tom’s Food Market.
Snacks, beverages and grilled food are available. Carriage rides and reindeer are included. Santa Claus lights the 20-foot megapixel tree at 5:30 p.m. The sound and light show is also on the radio. Nightly shows occur every half hour from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Santa is available for photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the market and later at Interlochen Public Library.
Owl Prowl
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Owl Prowl at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Learn about local owls and take a night hike to find the birds. Bring a light. Snowshoe rentals are $5, if needed. Cost is $10 per person at grassriver.org.
Garden club project
TRAVERSE CITY — The Ma-Me-Ne-Sewong Garden Club of Long Lake area met in November to create wreaths for the community.
Club members made wreaths from fresh greens donated by Breeze Hill Nursery. Items were given to Long Lake Elementary School, Silver Lake Elementary School, Westwoods Elementary School, Boardman River Nature Center, Long Lake Township Hall and the Blue Star Memorial at Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Tree hunt winners
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently announced the winners of the Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. Michiganders helped identify trees in the state from spring 2020 through summer 2022.
Josh Stoltz found the largest tree in Benzie County: a black willow. Sue Hobig nominated an Eastern hemlock as the largest tree in Kalkaska County. Cooper Wolff found a sugar maple, the largest in Leelanau County, and Emilee Bruce nominated a sugar maple in Grand Traverse County.
Art park fundraiser
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park hosts a fundraiser for a new sculpture called “Gateway to Black Eden” by M. Saffell Gardner.
The steel sculpture will be installed next year and will be accompanied by works from Detroit bassist and composer Marion Hayden and author Melba Joyce Boyd.
Learn more about the project and donate at michlegacyartpark.org/gateway-to-black-eden/.
Group seeks members
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeks candidates to serve on the Snowmobile Advisory Workgroup. The group works with the Michigan Trails Advisory Council to provide suggestions regarding development, maintenance and operation of the snowmobile trail system.
Members serve four years and must participate in four meetings annually.
Apply online or call 517-331-6219.
DNR secures grant
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources obtained a $5 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s America the Beautiful Challenge.
Funds support conservation efforts throughout the state, including removing several stream barriers for fish and other aquatic organisms.
The DNR partners with the Conservation Resource Alliance, Huron Pines, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan Trout Unlimited and other organizations.
Area waterways that will benefit from the grant include Wycamp Creek in Emmet County and the Boardman/Ottaway rivers in Grand Traverse County.
