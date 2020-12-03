Santa comes to town
TRAVERSE CITY — Santa Claus plans to visit local neighborhoods Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 10. He will tour the city in an antique fire engine, so residents can see him from their homes. Traverse City Firefighters collect letters for Santa. Route maps and schedules are available at downtowntc.com.
Tree lighting
TRAVERSE CITY — Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home hosts the virtual Three Trees program at 5:30 p.m. Dec 3. Three, 12-foot blue spruce trees will be lit and carolers from Old Town Playhouse perform. The trees remain lit through January in memory of loved ones who passed away. View the live event on Facebook or visit rjfh.tv.
Geranium sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City accepts orders for its annual geranium sale. Patio pots, hanging baskets and fillers are available. Payment is due Dec. 4. Credit cards and checks are accepted. Pick up orders May 12 at Peninsula Fire Station No. 2. Call 231-360-7966 for more details.
Story of Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG — “The Christmas Journey” goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-6 and 11-13 at New Hope Community Church. The outdoor tour features the story of Christmas from creation to Bethlehem and beyond. Live animals and actors are involved in these free shows.
Decoration contest
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses to sign up for Light Up the Night. Decorate the storefront and windows by Dec. 5. The winner is announced Dec. 29. Contact: 231-533-6023; info@bellairechamber.org.
Holiday activities
BOYNE CITY — Ride a horse-drawn sleigh Dec. 5-6 to Northern Michigan Equine Therapy. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, crafts and visits with Santa. Tickets are $15 per person. Proceeds fund therapy scholarships. Reservations: nmequine@gmail.com; 231-881-5590.
Ski programs available
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club invites youth to register its cross-country ski programs until Dec. 11. The combined Traverse City High School Nordic Ski Team is open to ninth through 12th graders, from beginner to advanced levels. The Nordic Flyers offers a Saturday program for sixth through eighth graders. More information: vasaskiclub.org.
Tree farms
TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas tree farms are found throughout northern Michigan. Some trees are pre-cut or families can cut their own. Many sites also offer holiday decorations, like wreaths and other greenery. Locations include Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs, Bill’s Farm Market in Petoskey, McPherson Evergreens in Ellsworth, Robinson Family Christmas Tree Farm in Traverse City, Schmuckal Tree Farm in Kingsley and Old Uncle Mike’s Christmas Trees in Benzonia.
DNR grants
LANSING — The Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program and U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service recently approved more than $98,000 to fund green projects. The Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City received a $5,000 Community Forestry Grant for its comprehensive landscape planting plan.
USDA contact program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the launch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s AskUSDA Contact Center. Call 833-ONE-USADA to talk with a representative from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (EST) weekdays. A live chat is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) weekdays at ask.usda.gov, or email questions to askusda@usda.gov.
