Art installation opens Dec. 3
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission and TART Trails host a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 for the 10th Street Trailhead art installation. The trailhead is near Oryana Community Co-op.
Michigan artists Adrienne Pickett and Kellie Bambach created the installation, titled “Conservation Conversation.” They painted plants and animals of the Boardman Watershed and surrounding areas. The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network supported the project with a grant.
Brush site to close for the season
TRAVERSE CITY — The RecycleSmart Brush Drop-Off Site, 2471 N. Keystone Road, closes for the season Dec. 4. Accepted items include branches, grass clippings, leaves, pallets and stumps. Prices vary. recyclesmart.info
Internet safety talk set for Dec. 4
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Beautiful Life Chiropractic and Wellness hosts Jesse Weinberger from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 4 at East Bay Calvary Church. Weinberger speaks on cyberbullying, sexting and social media literacy. Sign up at bblinternetsafety.eventbrite.com.
Can and bottle drive beginning
BELLAIRE — Rotary Club of Bellaire hosts a can and bottle collection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 4Front Credit Union. All proceeds go to the club’s Good Works programs. Call 231-377-2002 to arrange a pickup.
Winter show coming to Leland
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center presents a winter show Dec. 4-19 at the Old Art Building. Member artists share works inspired by snow and the colors of winter.
The public may freely view the exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Spirit of the Season starting
BEULAH — The inaugural Spirit of the Season begins at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Crystal Crate and Cargo. Meet Santa, decorate cookies, shop and enjoy a hot cocoa bar. Bring new, unwrapped toys or nonperishable food donations to receive 10 percent off.
Light Up the Night slated in Bellaire
BELLAIRE — The annual Light Up the Night is Dec. 4 in downtown Bellaire. Activities include a kids’ scavenger hunt, holiday caroling, ornament making, a free movie, craft show, turkey bowling and visits with Santa. Contact: 231-533-6023.
Annual tree lighting set for Dec. 4
FRANKFORT — The annual tree lighting begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Rotary Park. Sing Christmas carols, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy complimentary donuts from Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce. Petals and Perks offers free coffee and hot cocoa before or after the event.
Great Lakes presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Dave Dempsey presents his newly-updated book “Great Lakes for Sale” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. FLOW hosts the conversation about the attempts to privatize public waters.
Author Sally Cole-Misch facilitates the virtual event. Sign up at https://bit.ly/32iKJo1.
Photo contest submissions sought
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area accepts submissions for its 2021 photo contest through Dec. 19. Each person may enter three photos or fewer that were taken in GRNA or on the Grass River. Questions: james@grassriver.org.
Winter clothing donations needed
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library accepts donations to the Holiday Mitten Tree through Dec. 31. Bring new or handmade mittens, gloves, scarves and hats to the library.
Ski program registration
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy accepts registration for its winter 2021-22 programs through Jan. 1.
Northern Michigan student may join for eight- or 10-week sessions. Weekday instruction occurs at Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek.
Learn more at antrimskiacademy.com. Contact: 231-676-0235.
