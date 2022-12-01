DNR seeks input
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites the public to comment on its new draft of the 2023-2027 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
Review the plan at michigan.gov/dnr. Send comments and suggestions to DNR-SCORP@Michigan.gov by Dec. 1.
Art workshops
ELK RAPIDS — Art and Connection offers free art workshops from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 965 Green St.
Anne Richards leads these drawing and color blending sessions. Materials are provided, but participants should bring an image to reference.
Workshops are geared toward ages 18 and older. RSVP by 5 p.m. the day before the event to info@artandconnection.org or 231-498-2522.
‘The Christmas Journey’
WILLIAMSBURG — “The Christmas Journey” goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and 9-11 at New Hope Community Church.
Experience the story of Christmas from creation to Bethlehem and beyond during this outdoor tour. A guide leads people along the path filled with actors, scenery and animals.
American Sign Language interpretation is available at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11. Admission is free. Contact: 231-938-8056.
Fundraiser race
ELK RAPIDS — The Jingle Jog 5K and 1 mile Reindeer Run/Walk is Dec. 3 at the Dam Shop on Bridge Street.
Entry is $20 for the mile and $25 for the 5K. Proceeds go to Elk Rapids Project Graduation. Register via RunSignup.com or pay with cash or a check on event day. Contact: zjkerfoot@hotmail.com.
Winter art class
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area presents a winter art class from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3. Explore the area and then create tracery art using watercolors or pastels.
Cost is $10 per person. Registration: grassriver.org/classes-and-programs.
Meet the author
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Tricia Frey presents her children’s book “Sheldon’s Journey: The Story of A Sweet-Natured Dog in Search of His True Home” from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Horizon Books. It is published by Mission Point Press.
Holiday activities
FRANKFORT — Santa’s Workshop includes crafts and stories from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Garden Theater.
The annual tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. at Rotary Park, next to City Hall. Songs are presented by Frankfort Elementary School Chorus and Benzie Community Chorus.
Ski program registration
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy accepts registration for its winter 2022-23 programs through Jan. 1. Students from around northern Michigan may join weekday sessions at Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek.
Learn more at antrimskiacademy.com. Contact: 231-676-0235.
Virtual 5K signup
LANSING — The Michigan DNR accepts registration for its Run for the Trees/ Happy Little (Virtual) 5K. Run, walk or hike outdoors from April 22-28.
Entry is $34 per person and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds support tree planting and forest protection efforts in state parks. Register through RunSignup.com.
State park, trail benefit
LANSING — The
Michigan DNR offers
the “These Goods are
Good for Michigan”
program. Items are available from M36 Coffee Roasters, Michigan Runner Girl, Drunk’n Mosquito, Detroit-based artist Rebecca Goldberg and other partners.
Proceeds support state parks, trails and waterways. More information: Goods4Mi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.