Holiday events move virtual
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce canceled this year’s tree lighting and caroling, set for Nov. 27.
However, the Glen Lake Church worship team performs carols and Glen Lake Fire Department strings lights on the tree. Glen Lake Church plans to post a video of this at facebook.com/visitglenarbor.
Wild Roots program
TRAVERSE CITY — Conservation Resource Alliance launches its 2021 Wild Roots season Nov. 27. This reforestation initiative offers native trees to landowners in Mason-Lake, Manistee, Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau areas. Each package contains 40 seedlings for $12. Find order forms at rivercare.org/wildroots, or call 231-946-6817 to order. Pickup packages at local conservation districts next spring.
Holiday in Village
SUTTONS BAY — Holiday in the Village begins with caroling at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Next, Santa arrives to light the tree. Mrs. Claus reads stories.
Photo opportunities are available. Some downtown merchants will stay open later.
Tree lighting
FRANKFORT — The Community Tree Lighting begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Rotary Park on Main Street.
Enjoy caroling, donut holes and hot chocolate. More details: fcofc@frankfort-elberta.com.
Deer hunting continues
LANSING — Insurance Alliance of Michigan warns drivers to watch for increased deer activity during Michigan’s firearm deer season, which runs through Nov. 30. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Michigan State Police data shows that almost 1/4 of crashes happen from 6-9 p.m.
IAM recommends drivers slow down, wear their seat belts and remember deer travel in groups.
Train festival scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Railroad Club members canceled the December 2020 Festival of Trains because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Club president Paul DeLange said in an email the group plans to continue the annual tradition in December 2021.
Call for ornaments
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts ornaments until Dec. 1 for its outdoor tree. The tree will be lit from Dec. 5 through the holidays. Questions: communications@glenarborart.org.
Race entries accepted
LANSING — The Michigan DNR plans to host the next Run for the Trees/ Happy Little 5K April 22-30. Pick an outdoor location to walk, run or hike. Entry is $34 per person and includes a T-shirt. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Dec. 1. All proceeds support tree-planting and preservation in state parks. Questions: CossM@michigan.gov. Michigan.gov/DNRHappyLittleTrees.
Farmland 5K
Traverse City — Traverse City Track Club presents its annual Farmland 5K and Free For All Bike in a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their run or bike anytime and anywhere from Dec. 4-6. Small groups are encouraged. Register through Dec. 3 at RunSignup.com.
Online pesticide certification
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers online opportunities for growers to renew their pesticide applicator licenses this year. Credit options include the Desire to Learn Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Academy, Hop Production in Midwest and Eastern North America, Thumb Ag Day (Dec. 9) and the Great Lakes Expo (Dec. 8-10). Course prices vary. Accommodations are available for people with disabilities. Contact: taylo548@msu.edu or 888-678-3464.
