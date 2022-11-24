Tree sale
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Lions Club sells Christmas trees at Gilroy’s Hardware from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.
Wreath fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Wreath Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
The church’s Haiti Mission Team made wreaths of all sizes with mixed greens, pine cones and bows. Proceeds help fund the New Life Primary School in Mizak, Haiti.
Winter gear sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy hosts its annual ski and snowboard equipment and clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Lakeview Hotel at Shanty Creek. New and used winter coats, hats, gloves and other items are available.
Proceeds benefit Great North Academy (Elk Rapids/ St. Francis/ Central Lake/ Grand Traverse Academy) High School Ski Team and Antrim Ski Academy lessons. More details: 231-676-2493.
Christmas tree sale
MAPLE CITY — The Cedar/ Maple City Lions Club sells pre-cut trees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26-27 at 100 E. Bellinger Road.
Proceeds support club projects. Prices vary. Other sale dates: Dec. 3-4 and 10-11.
Holiday market
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Artisan Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Glen Arbor Township Hall.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the M22 Wine Patio.
The Holiday Market Preview Party goes from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 25, after the tree lighting and caroling. Contact: info@visitglenarbor.com.
Trees displayed
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District hosts its second annual Strolling Lights Festival. View decorated trees Nov. 26 through the New Year.
Donations to the Glen Lake School Student Assistance Fund District Giving Tree are accepted. An ornament is placed on the tree in the donor’s name. crystalriveroutfitters.com
Holiday in the Village
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce presents Holiday in the Village Nov. 26.
Events include visits with reindeer and family-friendly activities from noon to 2 p.m., a scavenger hunt and shopping from noon to 5 p.m. and Santa’s arrival and caroling at 2 p.m. An antique fire truck is displayed on Jefferson Street. Kids may drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox outside of Bahle’s.
Guided art park tour
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park volunteers lead a lantern tour at 4 p.m. Nov. 26. View sculptures along the trail and sip cider at a bonfire.
Tickets are $10 per adult (free for kids) at michiganlegacyartpark.org/lantern-tour.
Holiday kickoff
EAST JORDAN — The second annual Mingle and Jingle and Jubilee of Trees begins at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26 with the community tree lighting.
The Jubilee of Trees features 25 decorated trees and several gift baskets in a silent auction from 5-7 p.m. Winners can choose a local nonprofit to receive their check.
The event also includes the Jordan Valley Community Band and wine samples at the Cellar 1914 tasting room on Main Street.
Christmas Celebration
ALDEN — The Christmas Celebration goes from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 26 in downtown Alden, between Nifty Things and Paradise Properties. Santa arrives on a fire truck at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting follows.
Lighthouse race
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum continues the virtual Rock the Light 5K until Nov. 30.
Participants may choose their route. Entry is $25 at RunSignup.com.
Run, bike race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Farmland 5K and Free for All Bike is Dec. 3 at 1045 Rasho Road. The run starts at noon; the bike begins at 1 p.m.
Participants may navigate obstacles such as straw bales and logs. Entry is $35 for the 5K run or bike until Nov. 30. Pay $50 for both events. farmland5k.com
