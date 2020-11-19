Saturday program
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers Sabados Grand Traverse starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Wheelhouse. This running and walking program costs $60 per family and includes entry into the Frozen Rabbit 5K on New Years Day. All proceeds support Norte’s Youth Scholarship Fund. Registration: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Light parade
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Strolling Light Parade goes from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 21. A dozen nonprofits display their version of the holiday song “Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Attendees can drive or walk to the 12 sites. Votes are $1 each and additional donations are accepted.
Proceeds support the Downtown Relief Fund and participating organizations. The winner serves as honorary grand marshal for the 2021 Downtown Traverse City Light Parade.
Great Lakes trivia
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association presents Great Lakes trivia from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 24. This event occurs through the Zoom application. Contact: 231-271-3077.
Turkey trot
TRAVERSE CITY — The in-person Turkey Trot is canceled, but people may register for the virtual race through midnight Nov. 26. Submit race results on RunSignup.com by Dec. 3 to enter a prize drawing. Entry is $30. Proceeds support TART Trails and Disabled American Veterans.
Biking during rifle season
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association encourages cyclists to ride safely during rifle season, which recently opened in Michigan. NMMBA recommends riders wear orange, bring lights and try to ride during the day rather than at sunrise or sunset, when deer tend to move more. Cyclists should also consider traveling on the road, gravel or on trails at Grand Traverse Commons rather than through the woods.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network invite artists of all media to submit proposals for the TART Transformation public art project. Artwork should emphasize the trail and community. Entries are due Dec. 30. Installation is planned for June off Parsons Road. Questions: caitlin@traversetrails.org.
Summer program
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse accepts applications for its summer keeper program, which runs April through November 2021. Responsibilities include admissions, gift shop and maintenance. Keepers receive a Leelanau State Park pass upon arrival. More details: 231-386-7195.
Bike park, trail project
BOYNE CITY — Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association started a crowdfunding campaign for a new bike park and trails. MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program provides a matching grant if the project collects $50,000 by Jan. 8. More details: patronicity.com/boyneforesttrail.
Grant recipients announced
MANSITEE — Manistee County Community Foundation recently announced summer 2020 grant recipients. The foundation awarded more than $140,000 to northern Michigan organizations through the Minger Family Endowment Fund.
Betsie Valley Elementary School in Thompsonville received $3,545 for the Betsie Valley Healthy Kid Power Project. Students will receive UNICEF Kid Power Bands to track their physical activity and movement. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy obtained $136,752 to expand access to recreation at Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve Project off M-22.
Licensing issues
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently announced technical issues that prevented some hunters from purchasing a base license and deer kill tags. The issues impacted several states.
Hunters may use a temporary kill tag until they can obtain a legal tag. The tag should give the hunter’s ID, date deer was killed, sex of animal and number of antler points on each side.
Purchase licenses and deer tags at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or at local retailers.
State park, trail benefit
LANSING — The Michigan DNR offers the “These Goods are Good for Michigan” program. Items are available from Arrive Outdoors, Peninsulas Apparel & Gear, Yooper Shirts, M36 Coffee Roasters, Michigan Runner Girl, Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative, Chateau Grand Traverse, Drunk’n Mosquito and New Holland Brewing.
Proceeds support state parks, trails and waterways. More information: Goods4Mi.com.
