Ironman signup open
FRANKFORT — Registration is open for the Sept. 11, 2022 Ironman 70.3 Michigan. The 70.3-mile race includes three legs: 1.2 miles of swimming, 56 miles of cycling and 13.1 miles of running. Sign up at traversecity.com/ironman/.
Book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press published local author Richard Fidler’s book “Out of the Corner of Your Eye: Seeing the Things that Matter.” The text contains reflections about nature. The softcover is $15.95 at bookstores and online.
Light parade
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City hosts the Downtown Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20. The event includes Santa Claus, carolers, live music and more. The public tree lighting is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holiday activities
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce organizes post-Thanksgiving activities. The holiday season kicks off with a tree lighting and caroling at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 26 outside the town hall.
The Holiday Market Preview Party runs from 6:30-8 p.m. The Glen Arbor Holiday Artisan Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27. Masks are required inside the town hall. Families can also meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the M22 Wine Patio.
Trail funding
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently received an $800,000 gift from Garfield Township to establish the Boardman Lake Loop Trail Maintenance Endowment.
The Boardman Lake Loop Trail was established through a multi-year cross-sector partnership between TART Trails, Garfield Township, the City of Traverse City and Grand Traverse County. The trail is set for completion by next summer.
The endowment aims to ensure the Boardman Lake Loop Trail — and the connections, recreation and transportation options it offers — can be enjoyed for years. Funds support ongoing trail maintenance. The endowment provides sustainable funding for the trail on an annual basis, in perpetuity.
Donate to the Boardman Lake Loop Trail Endowment via www.gtrcf.org/give.
Horse show internship
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows provides a summer internship from June 1 through Sept. 18.
Interns gain professional experience and learn about event logistics, operations, hospitality, horse show management and communications. Candidates should be friendly and hardworking with strong writing, project management and organizational skills. An understanding of the hunter-jumper world is recommended.
Submit a cover letter and resume by Jan. 15 to rachel@traversecityhorseshows.com.
Watershed education
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association and SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers partnered to bring watershed STEM projects to rural northern Michigan schools, including Betsie Valley Elementary, Benzie Central Middle and Benzie Central High schools.
Students went on a field trip to the Great Lakes Schoolship where they studied the health and ecology of Lake Michigan. Another field trip took students to NMC to explore STEM activities.
The North American Association for Environmental Education, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and supported by the U.S. Department of Education, awarded funding to ISEA to provide after school watershed-related STEM projects.
Grants supported programs run by SEEDS, which are funded through the Michigan Department of Education as part of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center program.
