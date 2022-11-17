VFW festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Cherryland Post 2780 presents a festival of hobbies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19. The event features planes, trains, automobiles and more.
To reserve a table for $15, call 231-946-7317.
Beekeeping program
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow chapter hosts a beekeeping program at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at First Christian Church.
The speaker is Suzette Cooley Sanborn. More details: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Porch pot creations
TRAVERSE CITY — Create a winter porch pot from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
All materials are provided, including a pot and decorations. Participants should bring gardening gloves. Tickets are $45 for members, $55 for others through Eventbrite.com.
Project presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society presents on the Old Indian Trails and the Kchi Wiikwedong Anishinaabe History Project at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Traverse Area District Library.
Project Coordinator Emily Modrall provides a research summary and update on project activities. She also discusses regional 19th century history.
Brush drop-off site closing
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s RecycleSmart plans to close its brush drop-off on Nov. 23.
Accepted items include brush and branches, leaves and grass clippings, pallets, stumps and untreated construction wood. Prices vary.
The site, located at 2471 N. Keystone Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Bed Parade
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Bed Parade at 9 a.m. Nov. 25.
People may roll their decorated beds down Western Avenue. The parade starts outside of the Pine Cone and ends at the Post Office.
More details: michaell@worthathousandwords.com.
Holiday Greens Workshops
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery offers Holiday Greens Workshops at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4 at the Torch Lake facility.
Cost is $55 to make a wreath or porch pot and $35 to create a centerpiece. Bring gloves and pruners. RSVP: 231-599-2824.
Lighted holiday display
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club accepts applications for lighted holiday displays for the annual Lighted Christmas Village at Tourist Park.
Displays should be set up by Nov. 26. View the displays on foot or in a car from dusk until midnight daily until Jan. 1. Applications: skpursel@yahoo.com.
Dog park fundraiser
SUTTONS BAY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the nonprofit Friends of Herman Park present a crowdfunding campaign for a dog park.
If the Patronicity campaign reaches $47,500 by Dec. 31, the MEDC will supply a matching grant through its Public Spaces Community Places program.
Funds will go toward a new dog park at Herman Park, with space for large and small dogs, drinking fountains and gated fences.
