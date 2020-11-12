Festival of Trees
KALKASKA — The KAIR Festival of Trees runs Nov. 13-21 at Northland Plaza, M-72 and U.S. 131. View decorated trees in all colors and themes, and kids can write a letter to Santa. A raffle ticket drawing begins at noon Nov. 22. Winners will be called to pick up their items. This event supports the KAIR Food Pantry and Ladles of Love Community Meals Program. Face masks are required. More information: 231-676-9072.
Hockey discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Greg Franke discusses his book “Epic Confrontation: Canada vs. Russia on Ice” from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. The text may be available at Traverse Area District Library.
Cranksgiving food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts its annual Cranksgiving food drive Nov. 22. Teams of two to five may bicycle to area stores to purchase groceries for local charities. Entry is free, but each team should bring at least $25. Meet at 11 a.m. at the Norte Wheelhouse in Traverse City or the Chain Hub (Rotary Park) in Elk Rapids. Masks are required. Questions: abby@elgruponorte.org.
Photo volunteer sought
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeks photo ambassadors during 2021. The volunteer position includes sharing and curating images of outdoor recreation, state parks and trail and water activities through the Michigan State Parks Instagram account. Ambassadors are subject to a background check. Applications are due Nov. 20. Text “photo” to 80888 or visit Michigan.gov/stateparks to learn more.
MDOT survey seeks comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation seeks public comments on the Michigan Mobility 2045, a long-term transportation plan involving people with disabilities. Responses are accepted through Nov. 30 at research.net/r/W9T9M9D. Questions: 517-335-4381; MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.
Forest clean-up results available
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosted the “100 cleanups in 100 days” campaign from June through September. Volunteers spent more than 400 hours cleaning 151 sites and removing more than 450 cubic yards of waste from 29 counties throughout the state. This effort was part of Adopt-A-Forest, a year-round program. Interested volunteers may contact 231-922-6048 to learn more.
Call for volunteers
NORTHPORT — Volunteers are needed to stay one or two weeks at Grand Traverse Lighthouse from December through March. Weekday projects are provided. The museum and gift shop are open on weekends. Applications are required. More details: info@grandtraverselighthouse.com.
Garden essay contest set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club invites high school students to participate in the National Garden Clubs essay contest. The theme is “Adapting Our Actions to Protect Our National Habitats.”
The local club awards $500 to the winner for educational expenses.
The national and state clubs also offer monetary awards. Submissions are due Dec. 31. Questions: jastc842@gmail.com.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center invites artists of all media to submit for the next Outdoor Gallery. Artwork is displayed from May 2021 through April 2022. Entries are due Feb. 25 at glenarborart.org.
