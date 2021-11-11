Veteran ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Veterans Day ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at NMC and via Zoom. Activities include student veteran comments, flag raising by the VFW Post 2780 Honor Guard and more.
Red Kettle Campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army kicks off its “Hope Marches On” Red Kettle Campaign Nov. 12. This year’s goal is to collect $220,000 for community members in need.
Sign up for in-person volunteering at Registertoring.com. Donations are accepted with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal.
Festival of Trees
KALKASKA — The Festival of Trees continues Nov. 13 at Northland Plaza. Family Day runs from 12:30-3 p.m. View trees and raffle items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Other activities include music by Patty Cox, snacks, reindeer and letters to Santa. Admission is free. This is a fundraiser for Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources.
Join the Boy Scouts
TRAVERSE CITY — Youth are invited to join a local Boy Scouts of America troop. Ages 11-18 are in Troop 36; kids ages 6-10 are part of Cub Scout Pack 36. They meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. More information: 36trooptc@gmail.com.
Wild Turkey Trot 5K
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Wild Turkey Trot 5K at 11 a.m. Nov. 13. Run or walk on race day, or complete the 5K virtually. Register by purchasing the race T-shirt, long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt at bonfire.com/wild-turkey-trot-5k. Proceeds support GRNA educational programs.
Deer Widows Weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — Deer Widows Weekend is set Nov. 13-14 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Activities include an indoor craft and vendor show in Kirkbride Hall, shopping specials and a photo booth.
Sailing fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Community Sailing hosts a fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club. The Great Gatsby-themed gala includes food, champagne, local distillery tastings and auctions. Tickets are $100 at tacsailing.org.
Great Lakes memorial
DETROIT — A Great Lakes memorial service begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mariners’ Church of Detroit and via the church YouTube channel. The service aims to honor sailors who lost their lives on the lakes. It includes an Honor Guard of Great Lakes-related maritime and military personnel as well as the church choir.
Garden club gathers
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Acme Township Hall. The guest speaker is Angi Bauma from Grand Traverse Nature Conservancy. She talks about native plants and the new nature building on Three Mile Road.
Seating is limited. RSVP to Pam at 231-938-9611.
Internship opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails offers an event, outreach and marketing internship from January through May. The intern will manage social media, develop promotional materials, assist with trail events and more. Applicants must live in the Traverse City area during the internship.
Submit a cover letter and resume to kate@traversetrails.org by 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
