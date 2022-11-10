Veteran event
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 observes Armistice/Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Open Space.
Festival of Trees
TRAVERSE CITY — Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings presents the 25th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-13. Event proceeds benefit Zonta Club of Traverse City.
The Tall Tree Gallery and Tiny Tree Tour include full-size trees hosted by local women-led businesses and professionally designed trees. Attendees can vote for their favorites. The Yuletide Emporium offers gift baskets, home décor and other items. Purchases help support women and families through Zonta Club’s Service Grant Fund and scholarship programs.
Foodie Friday is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11. Seasonal samples from local caterers and restaurants are provided. Sing-A-Long Saturday occurs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Sing holiday music with local musicians. Santa Sunday is open from noon to 4 p.m. Families can create holiday crafts and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For more details visit goldenfowler.com/fot.
STEAM event
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road presents a STEAM/Maker Alliance event from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Grand Traverse Conservation District. Families are invited to the free session.
Ski Swap
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Ski Club presents its annual Ski and Snowboard Swap from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at West Middle School.
Drop off new and used gear from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Arts Academy’s jazz musicians perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at City Opera House. The show features jazz and contemporary music composed or arranged for small ensembles.
Tickets start at $10 at cityoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Hoop house work
BENZONIA — Volunteers are needed to help solarize the hoop house at Grow Benzie from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Bring gloves and assist with weed control and planning for future raised beds. Contact: info@GrowBenzie.org.
MSU Extension webinar series
EAST LANSING — MSU Extension offers the free online series “Critical Conversations in Michigan Tourism: Sustainability and Climate Change” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 30 and Dec. 7 and 14.
The series emphasizes how issues related to climate change and sustainability can impact tourism. Register at canr.msu.edu/tourism.
Trees displayed
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District hosts its second annual Strolling Lights Festival during the 2022 holiday season.
Families and groups pay $150 to sponsor a tree. Trees must be decorated by Nov. 26 and are displayed through the New Year.
Donations to the Glen Lake School Student Assistance Fund District Giving Tree are accepted. An ornament is placed on the tree in the donor’s name. crystalriveroutfitters.com
Environmental video contest
LANSING — Building Excellence in Science and Technology and the Benton Spirit Community Newspaper offer the Environmental Fridays Public Science Announcement Video Contest.
Michigan high school and college students may create a 2-minute video on an environmental topic. The top videos receive monetary prizes. Applications and due Nov. 18 and videos are due Dec. 5 for Season III. More details: murrayd@andrews.edu.
This is a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate and Honor Credit Union.
