Bird discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts Greg Bodker from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 5. This online event covers the differences between birding and birdwatching. Bodker will also share photos of birds. Register at tadl.org/birds.
Dinosaur program
TRAVERSE CITY — Paleo Joe discusses fossils and fossil collecting at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Traverse Area District Library. Families are invited to kick off Dinovember. The program is accessible via Zoom. More details: 231-932-8503.
Volunteer event
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the annual Fall Work Bee at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Clubhouse. Volunteers can organize the Wheelhouse, take tents down, store ramps and move the Little Free Library.
Attendees may bring leaf blowers, brooms, drills and other tools.
Masks and social distancing are required. RSVP at elgruponorte.org. Questions: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Vasa open house
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts the Vasa Skillz Loop Open House from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Vasa Pathway off Bartlett Road. Explore the new Vasa Bike Park trail, jumps, rock gardens and more.
Cider and donuts are provided. Social distancing is in place at this event.
Energy open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy hosts its last virtual open house at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The company looks to gather input for its Clean Energy Plan, which aims to eliminate coal and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. MICleanEnergy.com.
Corn maze race
TRAVERSE CITY — Jacob’s Farm hosts its first A-Maze-Ing 5K from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14. The race goes through the 40-acre farm and part of the corn maze. Start times are staggered to follow social distancing guidelines. Early entry is $20 or pay $30 at the event. A mini-course is $10 for ages 5-12. Entry includes a free 2021 corn maze pass. Register at jacobsfarmtc.com.
Horse show dates announced
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows hosts weekly competitions in 2021 at Flintfields Horse Park. New events include FEI North American Youth Championships (show jumping and dressage) and the USHJA Zone 5 Team Jumper Championships. The spring show starts June 9, the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival opens July 7 and the Fall Horse Show kicks off Sept. 1.
Natural area earns grant
BELLAIRE — The National Association for Interpretation- Region 4 named Grass River Natural Area a winner of the Interpretive Project Grant Award. The $500 award supports the GRNA project “Nature Interpretation in the Time of COIVD: Self-guided Interpretive Hikes.” The program aims to allow visitors year-round and no-contact access to nature education.
School receives sugar shack
FIFE LAKE — A new sugar shack recently arrived at Forest Area Community Schools. The new shack includes some wood from the 1983 building and will be used to make maple syrup in the spring. The project is a partnership between SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, Great Lakes Energy People Fund, Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative, Traverse City Rotary Good Works and the Fife Lake community.
Volunteers awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently presented its 2020 Volunteer of the Year awards to those who gave their time and donated to the organization.
This year’s award recipients:
- Lisa Molmen, Paul Deyo Service Award
- Jason Plum, Leadership Award
- Sami Maldonado, Youth Award
- Shea O’Brien, Advocacy Award
- Yarro Ireland, Golden Wrench Award
- Charlie Pryde, Community Captain
City recognized
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City received a 2020 Great American Main Street Award from the National Main Street Center. The northern Michigan city is recognized for transforming the industrial downtown into a tourist destination and place for residents and small businesses. Project included streetscape redevelopment, developing a boardwalk and marina, adding public art and workforce housing and starting a façade grant program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.