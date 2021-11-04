Warship discussion
ALDEN — Former Historical Society of Michigan President Tom George presents on the Confederate warship Alabama at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Helena Township Community Center.
Lighthouse seeks volunteers
NORTHPORT — Applications are accepted for the 2022 Keeper Program at Grand Traverse Lighthouse. Prospective volunteers may complete an application and read the handbook. Volunteers pay to participate. Contact: info@grandtraverselighthouse.com.
Playgroups gather
LAKE ANN — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start host playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the United Methodist Church Community Center. Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger for activities and a snack. Register at bit.ly/PlayLakeAnn.
Festival of Trees
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City resumes its in-person Festival of Trees Nov. 12-14 at Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings. Activities include Foodie Friday, Golden Z Shopping Spree Saturday and Holly Jolly Sunday.
The event supports Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Norte and Women’s Resource Center. zontacluboftraversecity.org/fot
Strolling Lights Festival
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District hosts its first annual Strolling Lights Festival.
Pre-lit trees are placed around the recreational district by Nov. 12. Sponsoring families and businesses provide decorations by Nov. 27. View trees through the New Year.
Cost is $150 for a tree, with proceeds going to Glen Lake School Student Assistance Fund. Donations to the District Giving Tree are accepted. An ornament is placed on the tree in the donor’s name. Donate or become a sponsor at crystalriveroutfitters.com.
Wild Roots program
TRAVERSE CITY — Conservation Resource Alliance hosts the 2021 Wild Roots program. Landowners and organizations can order native seedlings at reduced prices.
Packages are created for different habitats, including riparian, upland and wildlife areas. Assisted Tree Range Expansion Project and pollinator packages aim to combat climate change and increase biodiversity.
Each package contains 50 native seedlings (two species of 25 each) for $15. Order at rivercare.org/shop. Pickup at local conservation districts next spring.
Boardman River project
TRAVERSE CITY — The Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Grand Traverse Conservation District recently finished this year’s stream restoration work at the north branch of the Boardman River. Volunteers planted more than 500 native trees and shrubs along the riverbank and hillside areas that were previously cleared for a sand trap operation.
Donations support the all-volunteer chapter’s work to care for cold water streams. adamstu.org
Road commission recognized
KALKASKA — Kalkaska County Road Commission was recently recognized with awards from the County Road Association Self-Insurance Fund.
The local commission was commended for having one of the lowest employee injury rates among Michigan road commissions during the last year. Additionally, the commission received the “Turn-Around Award” for having the highest positive change in workers’ compensation injury rates in the past year. According to CRASIF, the commission decreased its injury rate factor by 52 percent.
Songbird thriving
LANSING — State and federal agencies and volunteers partnered to count Michigan’s Kirtland’s warbler population in jack pine nesting habitats across the state.
Results from surveys conducted in June show the small songbirds continue flourishing since their October 2019 removal from the federal endangered species list. The global population is estimated at 2,245 pairs. Almost all of the world’s Kirtland’s warbler population resides in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.