Pantry fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethlehem Lutheran Church hosts an art and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. This is a fundraiser for the Grand Traverse Baby Pantry.
Family games
SUTTONS BAY — Family Fun with Games goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library. Kids of all ages are welcome to complete hands-on activities.
Election Block Party
TRAVERSE CITY — The St. Francis Justice and Peace Commission presents the Election Block Party from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Twin Lakes Park.
The afternoon features music by Allie Kessel and Seth Bernard, food, election information and games.
Garden club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club gathers for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Boardman River Nature Center. The membership meeting begins at 12:15 p.m. and then the program includes creating tabletop decorations for a local nonprofit.
RSVP to 231-645-3900 or 231-357-9811.
Memorial service
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Mariners Memorial Service begins at noon Nov. 10 in the north courtyard at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy.
The Student Propeller Club, Port 150, of the GLMA sponsors this service to honor mariners who died on the Great Lakes and oceans. More details: 231-995-1200.
Farm market extended
KALKASKA — The Kalkaska Farmers Market continues its season every Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. until Dec. 20 at Railroad Square Pavilion.
The extended market will include some programs from the summer season, including the cooking demonstrations and Music at the Market series. SNAP/EBT, Prescription for Health, Communities in School, WIC and Senior Fresh coupons are accepted.
Wreath fundraiser
LUDINGTON — The Festival of Wreaths is set from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
People can drop off completed wreaths at the center by Nov. 22. Items are displayed and sold via a silent auction. Bids start at $20 per wreath. This is a fundraiser for the art center. Sign up to create a piece by contacting info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Historical account released
TRAVERSE CITY — Marla Kay Houghteling wrote “The Road to Pelican,” published by Mission Point Press. Houghteling, a Harbor Springs resident, tells of her great-grandmother’s trail from Wisconsin to Minnesota. The family stopped at what would later be named Pelican Rapids.
The paperback text is available at Brilliant Books and Horizon Books as well as Amazon.com.
Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant
EAST LANSING — Lake associations, watershed groups, nonprofits and local and tribal governments may apply for a Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant until Dec. 16.
Organizations may request $1,000-3,000 for activities involving aquatic invasive species education.
Recipients will be announced in March.
The MSU Extension and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy collaborate for this program.
Apply at https://www.canr.msu.edu/clean_boats_clean_waters/Grants/index.
Call for nominations
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Environmental Law Institute accepts nominations for its 2023 National Wetlands Awards until Jan. 6.
The program honors individual achievements in youth leadership, scientific research, promoting awareness, local stewardship, wetlands program development and business leadership.
Nominate an individual at eli.org/national-wetlands-awards/nominations.
