Virtual Coast Guard events
STONINGTON, CONN. — The Coast Guard Foundation hosts the annual Tribute to the United States Coast Guard at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and the Texas Salutes the Coast Guard at 8 p.m. Nov. 12. These virtual events aim to raise money for Coast Guard members and their families. Registration: 301-320-8232 or bketterhagen@coastguardfoundation.org.
Antrim electronics recycling
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District hosts electronics recycling collections this fall. Cost is $5 for items fewer than 30 inches wide like laptops, televisions, radios, fax machines and printers. Recycle larger items for $15 each. Kitchen appliances are not accepted. Contact: 231-533-8363.
Collection dates:
- 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at the Recycling Drop-off Center in Ellsworth
- 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at Star Township in Elmira
October Move-A-Thon
TRAVERSE CITY — The October Move-A-Thon goes through Oct. 31. Complete 23 miles and share photos on social media using #TADL23 or send to ask@tadl.org. Entry is $23. Traverse Area District Library’s Woodmere Branch celebrates 23 years with this fundraiser.
Scarecrow hunt
KEWADIN — The free Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt goes through Oct. 31 at Pine Hill Nursery. Costumes are encouraged. Find all the scarecrows in the shop, receive Halloween treats and make a scarecrow craft. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Halloween race
LUDINGTON — The RunLudington Run for Your Lives 5K and 10K is scheduled for Oct. 31 at James Street Plaza. Costumes are encouraged. Strollers and dogs welcome. Entry is $25 and includes a shirt and medal. Proceeds support Downtown Ludington Board. Sign up via Eventbrite.com.
Transportation survey
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation accepts public input for its state long-term transportation plan through Oct. 31. The plan, also called the Michigan Mobility 2045, outlines priorities for the next 25 years. Send comments to MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov or to MDOT at the Van Wagoner Transportation Building, 425 W. Ottawa St. in Lansing, MI 48909.
Walking program
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Charter Township presents the outdoor walking program “Explore East Bay” this fall. Participants may record their daily steps at an East Bay Township park and submit photos through Nov. 1. Sign up at eastbaytwp.org/exploreeastbay. More details: 231-947-8681.
Virtual walk
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts a Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk in the Park this November, National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. An opening ceremony is planned for Nov. 1. Individuals and teams can walk any route and raise money for the organization. Register through afawalk.com.
Local couple recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City gave a Paul Harris Fellowship to Cliff and Lottie Wagner for their work at Camp Greilick and with Boy Scouts. The couple spent thousands of hours volunteering, instructing and managing at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Educational Center. Cliff served as an unofficial historian for the property. The award is the local club’s highest honor for non-Rotarians.
Tick protection
BENZONIA — Benzie-Leelanau Health Department offers advice for preventing Lyme disease, which is caused by ticks. People should wear a DEET repellent on exposed skin, treat clothing with permethrin, check the body for ticks after being outdoors and dry clothes on high heat for an hour to kill remaining ticks. Questions: 231-882-2105.
