Fall activities
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain offers Fall Fun on Saturday Oct. 30. Activities include disc golf, archery, pumpkin carving, scarecrow walk, climbing wall, wagon and chairlift rides and arts and crafts.
Full schedule: crystalmountain.com/event/spooktacular-saturday/
Candy available
TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone is welcome to the Trunk or Treat event from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church.
Public input needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Solon Township residents are asked to comment on the five-year parks and recreation master plan by Oct. 30. Other opportunities for input and public meetings will be available before the township adopts the plan. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SolonParks
Virtual walk
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts a virtual walk beginning Oct. 30. Individuals and teams may walk anywhere through November, which is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Collected funds support AFA’s daily virtual programs, helpline, research and educational initiatives. Sign up at afawalk.com or call 866-232-8484.
Signal installation
CEDAR — MDOT plans to begin installing a new traffic signal Nov. 1 at M-72 and South Cedar Road. Work also includes new pavement markings and advanced warning sign beacons. Drivers can expect periodic closures. The project should be finished by the end of June.
Three-way stop removal
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation crews will remove a three-way stop at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Stronach Road on Nov. 1.
MDOT installed the signs when the M-55 bridge project began in December 2020. The bridge was expected to reopen in November, but delays push back that date. Crews plan to pour a new concrete deck and work on the new paved bridge approaches over the next two weeks.
Geranium orders
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club accepts orders for next summer’s geraniums through Dec. 3. Plants are ready to pickup May 12. Sale profits help the club provide educational local grants and scholarships. Questions: 231-360-7966. thefriendlygardenclub.org/forms.htm
Local scouting event
KALKASKA — Volunteers with the Michigan Crossroads Council hosted a Fall TrailBlazer at Camp Kellogg in October. Northern Michigan Cub Scout packs learned about wildlife and ecology and participated in archery, knot tying and other activities. Kalkaska Fire Department gave demonstrations and provided fire truck tours.
Learn more about scouting at beascout.org. Email ryan.kriesch@scouting.org if interested in volunteering.
Lighthouse tale published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “Guardians of the Manitou Passage: A Chronicle of Service to Lake Michigan Mariners, 1840-1915” by Jonathan P. Hawley. The Frankfort author tells of lifesaving services by U.S. lightkeepers based on official reports.
The softcover color edition is $27.95 online and in bookstores. Softcover black and white copies retail for $19.95.
Wildlife grants
FALLS CHURCH — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awards more than $6 million in Tribal Wildlife Grants to federally-recognized Native American tribes. Fund aim to support fish and wildlife conservation.
Projects approved for this year include the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Migizi Aviary/Rehabilitation Facility. The tribe receives $200,000 to construct the facility, which will rehabilitate and release eagles and provide educational opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.