Zombie 5K Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Zombie 5K Run is Oct. 29 at Right Brain Brewery. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.
Entry is $30 for adults, $25 for students until Oct. 27. Proceeds go to TART Trails. Sign up before midnight Oct. 27 at events.bytepro.net/2022-ZombieRun-5KWalkRun.
Fall festival
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery continues its Fall Family Festival through Oct. 29 at its Kewadin location.
Crafts, games, a scavenger hunt and Halloween maze are provided from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations go to an Elk Rapids food pantry.
Halloween Dance Party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Halloween Dance Party goes from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Arts for All of Northern Michigan. Teens and adults may wear costumes to this free event.
Theater program
LELAND — Leland Theatre presents “Imagine It!” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-29 at Leland Performing Arts Center. The one-act show is appropriate for all ages.
Seats are $10 per child and $12 per adult at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-256-3815.
Water discussion
EMPIRE — Author Fred Carlisle shares his newest book “The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Glen Lake Community Library. Books are available to purchase and the author can sign them.
Virtual home tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Tour is open Oct. 28 through Dec. 31. View eight residences in northern Michigan.
A $15 donation is suggested for Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Purchase one ticket per household at MyNorthTickets.com.
Freshwater Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Freshwater Roundtable presents its 15th Freshwater Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
Topics include New Zealand mud snail management, microplastics, arctic grayling reintroduction, water quality in Torch Lake and more.
Admission is $15 for students and $35 for others and includes lunch. See the full schedule and register at gtbay.org/events/freshwater-summit.
Lantern-lit hike
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spooky Lantern-Lit Hike goes from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kids Creek Park. All ages can meet at the trailhead between Kohl’s and Michael’s and then start the 1-mile trek.
Register for free at natureiscalling.org/events.
Community awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power awards three local organizations with funds from its Community Investment Program.
Habitat for Humanity receives $20,000 for the Priority Home Repair Program, Traverse City Central High School SEA Club obtains $8,635 to create a native wildflower pollinator garden on M-72 and SEEDS earns $14,730 for the installation of the Earth Cube Composter and for training at Historic Barns Park.
Fishery award nominations
ANN ARBOR — The Great Lakes Fishery Commission accepts nominations for its awards until Nov. 1. Every year, the commission recognizes individuals and groups who contributed to Great Lakes science, policy and management.
Awards include the Jack Christie/Ken Loftus Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions toward Understanding Healthy Great Lakes Ecosystems, The Buzz Besadny Award for Fostering Great Lakes Partnerships and the Vern Applegate Award for Outstanding Contributions to Sea Lamprey Control. Nomination forms are available at glfc.org/about.php#awards.
