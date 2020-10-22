Outdoor open house scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and East Bay Township host an outdoor open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Grand Traverse Academy parking lot off Hammond Road. Learn about the planning process for the Three Mile trail extension from South Airport Road to Hammond Road. Attendees are asked to wear masks and may bring questions. Social distancing measures are in place.
Pumpkin Walk
EAST JORDAN — The inaugural Pumpkin Walk starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 23-24 at East Jordan Community Park. Friday night is family friendly with a costume contest and treats for kids under 12. Cider and donuts are available both nights. All donations support the Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center. Social distancing is required on the trail and in lines. More details: pumpkinwalkej@gmail.com; 231-350-0416.
Waterfowl hunts
LANSING — Michigan’s Wetland Wonders hosts waterfowl hunts for youth throughout the state. Priority draws are available for parties with at least one youth ages 16 or under and up to two adults. Hunters ages 9 and younger must be with a qualified Mentored Youth Hunting Program member. Proper licenses are required to hunt.
Area events:
- Oct. 24 at Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area in Linwood
- Oct. 31 at Muskegon Wastewater System in Twin Lake
- Nov. 6 at Harsens Island Managed Hunt Area
- Nov. 7 at Shiawassee River State Game Area in St. Charles, Fish Point State Wildlife Area in Unionville and Fennville Farm Unit of the Allegan State Game Area
- Nov. 8 at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in Rockwood
Trail award winners announced
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails recently selected Carol and George Quarderer as the 2020 recipients of the Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award. The pair was recognized for work with recreation and transportation in Glen Arbor and developing Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Carol co-chairs a campaign to raise funds for a pathway to Good Harbor.
Grouse, pheasant seasons set
LANSING — Hunting sharp-tailed grouse is available in parts of Chippewa and Mackinac counties and pheasants in the Upper Peninsula through Oct. 31. The bag limit for grouse is two birds per day and six per season. Hunters need a base license and free endorsement. Michigan.gov/Hunting.
Soil testing
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Extension recommends soil testing to achieve the agronomic, economic and environmental outcomes from fertilizer practices.
More time is available to collect soil samples and make fertilizer decisions in the fall. Plus, Michigan’s unpredictable spring weather conditions can force postponement or abandonment of soil testing.
Details on labs, submission, soil test data interpretation, fee schedule and more are provided by MSU Soil and Plant Nutrient Laboratory, www.spnl.msu.edu. Call 888-678-3464 to talk with a staff member.
Birding resources
LANSING — The Michigan DNR offers information about birds through its new Winged Wednesday program. Weekly updates include migration details and locations to view the fowl. Sign up online or text “bird” to 51555. Michigan.gov/dnr
Trail maps available
LANSING — The Michigan DNR offers an interactive map of its non-motorized trails at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.
The department manages more than 4,600 miles for horseback riding, mountain biking, cross-country skiing and exploring. The resource include trailhead and campground locations as well as satellite images and topography. Questions: 517-331-0280.
