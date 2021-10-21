Fall bicycle race
THOMPSONVILLE — The Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic is Oct. 23 at Crystal Mountain.
Beginner, sports, expert/pro and tandem classes are available. Prices vary. Questions: 231-651-0957. endomanpromotions.com/events/peak2peak/racer-information
Zombie Run
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery hosts the annual Zombie Run 5K at 9 a.m. Oct. 30. Entry is $30 for adults and $25 for students until Oct. 28. All proceeds support TART Trails. Register at tczombierun.com.
Outdoor event
TRAVERSE CITY — Access Title Agency hosts a fall event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Silver Lake Recreation Area. The afternoon features a hot chocolate bar, snacks and a succulent potting demonstration with Carnes Painting and Gardening.
Wagon ride, dinner
GAYLORD — The Fall Harvest Wagon Ride Dinner is available Oct. 29 and 30 at Treetops Resort. Adults can enjoy a wagon ride from Cook Family Farm and a harvest-themed meal with local wine pairings. Tickets are $75 per person. treetops.com/events/fall-harvest-wagon-ride-dinner
Trailhead completed
TRAVERSE CITY — The TART Trails Trailhead at Oryana recently received the new public art installation “Sous la Ciel.” Michigan-based artists Adrienne Picket and Kellie Bambach created an interactive mural and furniture piece that includes native flora and fauna.
Project partners include Traverse City Arts Commission and Oryana with support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
Michigan award given
TRAVERSE CITY — Boardman River Bottomlands Restoration recently received an award from Keep Michigan Beautiful, Inc.
More than 1,600 native seedlings were purchased and planted during the Grand Traverse Conservation District’s 2021 Arbor Day events. Volunteers, including students from Children’s House Montessori School, participated in efforts to restore the Boardman River bottomlands.
Volunteers recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails selected the Leelanau Trail Crew to receive the 2021 Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award. Crew members are Eric Braverman, David Dean, Dave Fisher, Dick Kelley, Gary MacAulay, Dave Monstrey and Chuck Percy.
They worked on improvements to the Leelanau Trail, including trail safety inspections; replacing and repairing damaged signs, benches, pavement, bridges, boardwalks and culverts; marking vision areas at intersections; trimming vegetation; clearing debris; cutting roots under the trail; grading unpaved surfaces; repairing soil erosion and more.
Forest service awards grants
WASHINGTON D.C. — The USDA Forest Service awarded more than $5.5 million in grants to support nearly 50 Great Lakes restoration projects in seven states.
The projects are funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Each recipient provides at least a 20 percent match for this funding, in collaboration with state or local partners, donors or volunteers.
Michigan winners:
- Antrim Conservation District, Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Emmet Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area ($50,000 to expand CAKE CISMA)
- Michigan Department of Natural Resources ($199,035 for GLRI More Trees for School Forests), Grand Traverse Conservation District ($50,558 for Bottomlands Reforestation Post Dam Removal- Boardman River Phase II)
- Antrim County ($200,000 to Restoring Northern Lake Michigan’s Resilient Coastal and Riparian Habitats)
