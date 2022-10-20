Art and Wine Walk
SUTTONS BAY — The Art and Wine Walk goes from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Meet area artists and sample local beverages at participating stores.
‘Snowpiercer’ screening
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College presents “Snowpiercer” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Vogue Theatre.
“American Psycho” shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
Films are free and each attendee receives a free pop and popcorn. This is part of the Humankind Series’ theme of “The Future of Work.”
Theater performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Aged to Perfection presents “ATP Faces Off, an Evening of Enthralling Dramatic and Comic Proportions” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Old Town Playhouse.
The senior readers’ theater group performs short works. Admission is by donation.
Album release show
TRAVERSE CITY — Ryan Whyte Maloney presents “I’m Gonna Live” at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at City Opera House.
The artist signs CD after the show. Tickets are $20 per person and $7 for students. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Marine technology program
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road and NMC offer the “Discovering Careers in Marine Technology” program from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Discovery Center and Pier.
High school students can learn about marine technology career opportunities and hear from NMC students about their experiences.
RSVP at https://bit.ly/3TpHBeW.
Grant applications
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim accepts applications for its Ripple Effect Mini-Grant Program until 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
The program supports nonprofit or government projects that aim to protect waterways and connect people to them through stewardship, education or accessibility.
Initiatives must emphasize the Elk River Chain of Lakes watershed or adjacent watersheds that impact Antrim County.
More information: info@paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
SEEDS, forest service projects
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS EcoCorps and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service continue their partnership.
Over the summer, 20 EcoCorps members worked on projects like reforestation, erosion control, creating fuel breaks and habitat restoration on the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
Near Lake Michigan Recreation Area, the members rehabilitated campsites and helped restore amphibian and reptile habitats.
Along the Manistee River, work included replacing tree tubes that protect young trees from deer.
The projects support work with the Forest Service, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society.
Funding came from the National Forest Foundation and the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Minger Family Endowment.
Wetlands restoration
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture invites Michigan landowners to apply for wetland restoration by Nov. 18.
Landowners still own the land and control the property while receiving financial aid for wetland restoration through the USDA Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
Wetlands that were converted to agricultural use may be eligible for the program.
Learn more by contacting the Natural Resource Conservation Service. The Traverse City office serves Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and can be reached at 231-941-0951.
The Bellaire office assists Antrim and Kalkaska counties and can be reached at 231-533-6450.
