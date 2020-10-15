Ski swap
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club invites community members to the annual Nordic Ski Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Elmwood Township Park.
Browse equipment for all ages. VSC memberships, TART Trails winter grooming badges and Hickory Hills season passes are also available to purchase.
Drop off items from 8-9:30 a.m. Clothing not accepted. More details: 231-933-1264.
Mobile Museum
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts the Mobile Museum at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Silver Lake Recreation Area.
Kids can join the Fall Fun Scavenger Hunt Adventure by collecting leaves to press.
Attendees must wear face coverings.
Sign up at greatlakeskids.org.
Volunteer Celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts this year’s Volunteer Celebration from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Farm Club.
This event includes the presentation of the 2020 Paul Deyo Service Award. Attendees can meet at the Clubhouse at 3 p.m. and bike to the venue. RSVP: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Forest discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and forester Mark Stormzand discuses “Michigan Forest History, Then and Now” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. Register through tadl.org.
Farmland 5K
Traverse City — Traverse City Track Club presents its annual Farmland 5K and Free For All Bike in a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their run or bike anytime and anywhere from Dec. 4-6. Small groups are encouraged. Register through Dec. 3 at RunSignup.com.
Geranium sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City accepts orders for its annual geranium sale. Patio pots, hanging baskets and fillers are available. Pay with a credit card or check by Dec. 4. Pickup is May 12 at Peninsula Fire Station No. 2. Call 231-360-7966 for more details.
Schools recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recognized area schools for participating in the Oct. 7 Walk to School Day.
Old Mission Peninsula School earned the “most walk-tastic” title for making the half-mile trek from the Peninsula Library with Peninsula Township Fire Department. Willow Hill and Northport received high-achiever award.
Other participants: Woodland School, Eastern Elementary, Westwoods, Central Grade School, Traverse Heights, TCAPS Montessori, Long Lake, Trinity Lutheran, Elk Rapids- Cherryland and Lakeland, Immaculate Conception, Kalkaska- Birch Street and Cherry Street, Kalkaska Middle School, Silver Lake and West Middle School.
Fall hiking
PETOSKEY — Bay View Woods consists of approximately 172 acres of varied habitats, including cedar-hemlock wetlands and mixed hardwoods. Nearly 3 miles of trails meander throughout the woods.
Volunteers improved the trails over the summer, leveling many sections of boardwalk and distributing wood chips to numerous wet areas. Bay View welcomes members and visitors alike to enjoy the woods.
Bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles are not allowed, and dogs must be leashed. The two main entrances are located off of Knapp Avenue.
The Old Indian Trail entrance is at Knapp and Richards, and the Gateway Trail entrance is on Knapp, close to Cedar Street. Visit the Wade Administration Building in Bay View (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to pick up a “Through the Woods” guide that includes trail names, distance, difficulty and descriptions.
DNR activity for kids
LANSING — The Michigan DNR introduced MichiGame, videoconferencing trivia about the state, in May. MichiGame Jr. was recently launched to help kids ages 7 and younger learn about the outdoors. Bingo cards are available to download. Text MICHIGAME to 80888 to register for free.
Animal facility investigated
MUSKEGON — Michigan DNR officers recently investigated Howling Timbers, an animal rehabilitation facility suspected of illegally breeding and housing creatures without the proper permits. Officers removed six red foxes, three coyotes, four eastern box turtles and two fawns.
Forty-seven wolf dogs remain on site. Michigan DNR, Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development continue investigating Howling Timbers owner Brenda Pearson.
These probes came after a July report that a 2-year old was bitten by one of the dogs. Call or text the DNR Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.
