Vineyard at Sunrise
CEDAR — Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation hosts the Vineyard at Sunrise Fun Run and 5K at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at French Valley Vineyard.
Entry is $10 for the fun run; $30 for the 5K at mynorthtickets.com. Proceeds go to Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy. Contact: 231-994-2074.
Genealogical seminar
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society hosts a seminar at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at Kalkaska County Library. Society members answer questions, assist with family history research and provide preliminary forms to track and record information. Questions: 231-258-9265 or kgs0018@yahoo.com.
Ski swap
TRAVERSE CITY — The Vasa Ski Club’s annual Nordic Ski Swap is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Brick Wheels. Club memberships, cross-country ski equipment and TART Trails winter grooming badges are available to purchase. Drop off used gear from 8-9:30 a.m. Clothing is not accepted. Twenty-five percent of sales go to Vasa Ski Club. Contact: skitherapy1@gmail.com.
Sunday Trail Rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte continues its Sunday Trail Rides at noon Oct. 17 at Hickory Hills. The final event takes place Oct. 31 at Timber Ridge in Traverse City. All ages and abilities can participate in these free bike rides.
Fall activities
TRAVERSE CITY — A fall festival goes from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at First Congregational Church. A petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses and snacks are available.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Mulherin signs his newest book “Sand, Stars, Wind and Water: Field Notes from Up North” at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Horizon Books. He writes about his outdoor activities in northern Michigan.
Fall activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan invites everyone to an event from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Jacob’s Farm. The afternoon includes exploring the corn maze and painting pumpkins. Tickets are $5. Purchase pumpkins on site. RSVP: 231-947-1278.
Sculpture dedication
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts announces the dedication of the next Bi-Path sculpture “Regatta Sails” by Ann Gildner at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at Bay View Park. This event is free and open to the public.
Walk to School Day results announced
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte named TCAPS Montessori at Glenn Loomis the 2021 Most Walk-Tastic for participating in the Northern Michigan Walk to School Day in early October.
Honorable mentions include Willow Hill Elementary, Eastern Elementary and Woodland School. Immaculate Conception brought lights for the early morning start. The event is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, TBA Credit Union and Traverse City Track Club.
Park projects
EMPIRE — SEEDS EcoCorps completed another season of work at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore with support from the National Park Foundation and training from the National Park Service.
Crew members, primarily young adults, cleared trails, built drains to prevent erosion, repainted trail markers, cleared brush at historic farms, constructed and installed new signs and assisted with post-storm trail clearing including improvements on Alligator Hill. Crews also replaced a boardwalk in Glen Haven. Work continues in the park through fall.
Scholarship program
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors and Women of Winter host a scholarship program for Black, Indigenous and women of color.
These women may apply if they are interested in obtaining their ski or snowboard instructor certification. Events begin in February.
Applications are due before midnight (mountain time) Oct. 31. Questions: memberservices@thesnowpros.org.
