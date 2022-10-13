Tire, equipment recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Conservation District, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program and the Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council offer a free tractor tire and large equipment recycling from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Northwest Education Services Career Tech.
Tires from old or unwanted large equipment and tractors for agricultural production are accepted. Registration is required at natureiscalling.org/events.
Supply sale
INTERLOCHEN — The Arts and Crafts Supply Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Interlochen Public Library.
Yarn, fabric, stamps, needle craft items, patterns, kits and other art-related products are available. Proceeds go to library programs.
Meet the council
ELK RAPIDS — Meet the Elk Rapids Village Council from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ethanology. Learn about each candidate.
Anniversary Exhibit
NORTHPORT — The Northport Arts Association presents the Anniversary Exhibit Oct. 15-29 at the Village Arts Building.
The exhibition opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14. View the works from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Admission is free for NAA members, $35 for others.
Arts council concert
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council and the Gilmore Institute of Kalamazoo present the Soprano and Piano Collaborative Music Concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Granum Theatre.
Performers include Paige Heidrich, a voice performance student at Michigan State University, and Tina Gorter, a staff pianist at Western Michigan University.
A Collaborative Music Workshop begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at First Congregational UCC. Admission is free; RSVP to 989-356-6678.
Owl Prowl
BELLAIRE — Owl Prowl goes from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn about the birds and then hike to find them. Bring a light.
Admission is $10 per person. Register at grassriver.org.
Church demonstration
TRAVERSE CITY — Rev. Corey Simon, from Disruptive Disciples Blacksmithing, presents the demonstration “Guns to Garden Tools” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church.
Contact: 269-317-1937.
Weather presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow chapter hosts Greg Bird at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at First Christian Church.
Bird presents about storm preparedness and bad weather in Michigan. Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Race benefits Montessori
CEDAR — The Vineyard at Sunset Fun Run and 5K is set Oct. 15 at French Valley Vineyard.
Entry is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation hosts this event to support Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy. Register via MyNorthTickets.com. Questions: lmff@leelanaumontessori.org.
Color tour
THOMPSONVILLE — A fall color tour begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Naturalist Caitlin Chism leads the hike and tells guests about trees. New artwork is available to view: “Two Doors” by Leslie Laskey and “The Pine Cone Forest Community Project” by Patricia Innis.
Park admission is $5 per adult, free for kids and military families.
Great Lakes show
TRAVERSE CITY — The WCMU show “Great Lakes Odyssey Radio Hour” premiered its first episode in late September. Later episodes are expected to air in January 2023. The show will cover the history and stories around the five lakes.
Traverse City area listeners can tune in to WCMU at 94.3 FM.
