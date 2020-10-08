Mountain biking tours
THOMPSONVILLE — Mountain bikers ages 16 and older are invited to ride parts of Crystal Mountain’s Peak2Peak course and Betsie River Pathway this month. The Fall Mountain Bike Color Tour is available starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays in October. Cost is $29 per person, including bike and helmet rental. Contact: 888-968-7686, ext. 7500.
Fall Fun Day
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Fall Fun Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10. This free event includes outdoor crafts under the pavilion and a mini nature program at the cabin near Finch Creek. The center is open till 4 p.m. A naturalist is available to answer questions.
Run for the Badge 5K
WASHINGTON D.C. — National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum hosts its Run for the Badge 5K in a virtual format this fall. Teams are invited to run anywhere on Oct. 10. Registration is open online. All proceeds support the host organization. Contact: runforthebadge@nleomf.org.
Harvest event
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyards invites adults to a harvest party starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11. The harvest is followed by food, wine and a bonfire. This is not a kid-friendly event. COVID-19 safety protocols are observed. Registration is required at 231-631-2452.
Sunday bike rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Families are invited to ride their bikes with Norte every Sunday starting at noon. The next event is Oct. 11 at Palmer Woods Forest Reserve and another occurs Oct. 18 at Maplehurst Natural Area. All ages and abilities are welcome. Questions: gary@elgruponorte.org.
CROP Hunger Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The 40th annual CROP Hunger Walk is set for Oct. 11. Individuals and groups can participate in this virtual event. Twenty-five percent of donations collected support local food pantries and the rest provides food, medical care and disaster relief throughout the world. Registration: crophungerwalk.org. Contact: 231-492-6952; chockin@charter.net
Energy open houses
TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy hosts virtual open houses to gather input for its Clean Energy Plan, which aims to eliminate coal and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Sessions: 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10. MICleanEnergy.com.
Grazing Virtual Field Day
DEXTER — MSU Extension and AgBioResearch present Grazing Virtual Field Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. Michigan beef producers are invited to attend to learn about grazing rotation and management, soil health and environmental issues. Washtenaw County Conservation District and Baseline Farm also partnered on this event. Registration: 989-426-7741; thurlowk@msu.edu.
Outside performance
ELK RAPIDS — Jim Ribby performs stories and poems for Halloween at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 outside of Elk Rapids District Library. Bring a chair and follow social distancing guidelines. This show is suitable for ages 13 and older.
Storyboard added to display
ELK RAPIDS — A new storyboard titled “The Tug Albatross” was recently added to the “Because of the Water” display in Rotary Park on U.S. 31. Learn the history of the steamer tugs Albatross I and II and view aerial photos. Jim Witte designed the storyboard and Jackie Weber provided historical context from the Elk Rapids Area Historical Society.
