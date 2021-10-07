Boating safety class slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mariner Knots, Boat Radio and Weather Class goes from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Coast Guard Station. Learn about tying knots, marine radio operation and more. Cost is $10. Call 231-883-8040 to register by Oct. 8.
Art color tour
NORTHPORT — The M22 Art2Art Color Tour is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Explore furniture and sculpture at Northport Village Arts Building, fiber artwork at Old Art Building in Leland, ceramics and tile at Cleveland Township Hall and paintings and 2D works at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Pieces are also for sale. M22Art2Art.com
Fall festivities
FRANKFORT — The Fall Festival begins with a parade at 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Afterward, activities at Open Space Park includes live music, pumpkin carving, Cake Walk, pie eating contest and the pumpkin drop.
Mobile Museum event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents its Mobile Museum at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Silver Lake Recreation Area. Kids ages 2-10 can explore fall leaves and receive a leaf-pressing kit. Sign up at greatlakeskids.org.
Book sale
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes presents “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Cherry Republic. The nonprofit sells the book from a tent between the retail store and winery.
The text is $29.95, with net proceeds going to park projects. Contact: book@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Curling sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Curling Club returns to Centre Ice Arena at 8 p.m. Oct. 12. League play occurs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Anyone who completes the “Learn to Curl” session may join. Sessions begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 6-7, Nov. 23 and Dec. 2, 8 and 14 or 9 a.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. tccurling.org
Urban Hike
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers the Urban Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Hike and learn about the beginnings of Traverse City, the former psychiatric hospital and geology of the area. Cost is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Farm Club run
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club hosts a free fun run at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Farm Club. Families and individuals may complete a 3- or 5-mile route.
Bats event
ALDEN — Grass River Natural Area Education Director James Dake discusses bats at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Helena Township Community Center. Stay after for bat crafts, pumpkin painting, stories and treats.
Space is limited. Call 231-331-4318 to register by 4 p.m. Oct. 14.
Ranch receives program director
TRAVERSE CITY — Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Chad Brown recently became the new program director at Peace Ranch.
Brown will oversee existing programs and develop new areas of service including resiliency training for area military and emergency service workers.
Questions: chadbrown@peaceranchtc.org.
MDOT receives national honor
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation received a national Sweet Sixteen award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
MDOT was recognized for research involving when to impose and lift spring weight restrictions.
In partnership with Michigan Technological University, MDOT developed a web-based tool that draws from the statewide weather sensor network and weather forecasts to provide accessible site-specific guidance.
Application data can help road engineers make load restriction decisions.
MDOT was also recognized for researching the effectiveness of green strobe lights on snowplows and winter maintenance vehicles.
