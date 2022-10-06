Bike mechanics classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers bike mechanics classes at 2 p.m. Fridays in October at the Wheelhouse.
Class topics:
- Oct. 7 — Fixing a flat tire
- Oct. 14 —Introduction to brakes
- Oct. 21 — Introduction to derailleurs
- Oct. 28 — Cleaning and basic repairs
Admission is $35 per session.
Questions: Tyler@elgruponorte.org.
Music and art event
BELLAIRE — The Art and Music Stroll goes from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Downtown Bellaire businesses are hosting local artists and musicians.
Focus on Fiber event
LELAND — The annual Focus on Fiber opens with a free reception at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Old Art Building. Chicago-based artist Georgina Valverde talks about her exhibition “Atavia.”
The display continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9.
Hemingway conference
PETOSKEY — Michigan Hemingway Society presents its annual literary and history conference Oct. 7-9 at The Terrace Inn at Bay View. The focus is “Hemingway and the Odawa Indians.”
Guests can socialize over appetizers and then Mike Naganashe performs a “Call to Order” ceremony.
Miami University English Professor Don Daiker reads and discusses his new work. The evening ends with a performance by Michael Kim Roos.
Saturday features a tour of Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church in Charlevoix. A traditional Ghost Supper is served that night.
The keynote speaker is Frank Ettawageshik, president of the Association on American Indian Affairs.
The conference is $180 for society members, $220 for others.
Sign up at register.michiganhemingwaysociety.org.
Call 517-290-3162 to reserve tickets for Saturday’s dinner and speaker.
Pottery exhibition
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association opens its pottery exhibition with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Village Arts Building. View the items from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9.
Bike festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The MoMITT Bike Fest is Oct. 8-9 at Mt. Holiday. Races include routes for adults (biking and running), youth ages 6-10 and a free balance bike race.
Food trucks are on site. Register via momittbikefest.com.
Blessing of the Animals
ELK RAPIDS — The Blessing of the Animals goes from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Bring a pet for a blessing and a treat.
Star party
EMPIRE — Grand Traverse Astronomical Society hosts a star party from 8-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s Dune Climb.
The event features telescopes and information stations. Bring a flashlight, binoculars, bug spray, chairs and blankets. A visitor’s pass is required to enter the park.
Camp hosts festival
PETOSKEY — Camp Daggett’s Fall Fest takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
Family-friendly activities include pontoon color tours, hay rides, arts and crafts and more.
Jeff Pagel provides music.
Admission is $10 cash per car. Contact: 231-347-9742.
City survey
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City invites community members to comment on the master plan and mobility action plan.
Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/VWW372D before Oct. 9. Paper copies are available at the City Planning and Zoning Department.
Details: tcmasterplan.org and tcmobility.org.
Walking to school
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the local Walk and Roll to School Day Oct. 12. Preschool through 12th grade students, teachers, principals and staff may walk or ride bikes to schools in northern Michigan.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/3da34z9p. More details about the statewide effort: saferoutesmichigan.org/walk-to-school-day/.
