Zombie Run
TRAVERSE CITY — People can don Halloween costumes for this year’s virtual Zombie Run 5K. Choose a route to complete anytime from Oct. 1-31. Pick up a race bib at Right Brain Brewery. Share photos on social media using #TCZombieRun or email janna@traversetrails.org. Entry is $25 for ages 18 and older and $20 for youth. Proceeds support TART Trails.
Asylum After Dark
TRAVERSE CITY — Asylum After Dark starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays in October at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Meet at the water tower. Appropriate for ages 18 and older with an ID. Each 30-minute guided experience is $45 per person or $80 per couple. Reservations are required: 231-938-6150.
Freshwater Summit sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Freshwater Roundtable host the Freshwater Summit virtually from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Presentations include shoreline permits, research in Good Harbor Bay, water access and more. Sessions are free to the public. Register through gtbay.org.
Fall golf events
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa offers several golfing events this fall, starting with the 10th annual Big Hole Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 on the Spruce Run course. Entry is $180 per team. Contact: 231-534-6470.
Other events:
- Oct. 11 — Par 3 Shootout on the Bear course, $120 per team
- Oct. 18 — 12th annual Tuff Enuff Golf Tournament on the Bear, $120 per team
Chairlift rides
BELLAIRE — Scenic Chairlift Rides are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, 10 and 17 at Shanty Creek Resorts Schuss Mountain. Tickets are $25 for up to four guests. More details: 866-695-5010.
Color tour
GAYLORD — The annual Fall Color Tour is from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Otsego Resort. View autumn leaves while driving the Tribute golf course and sampling food and wine pairings. Tickets are $48 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Race goes virtual
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club converted its annual Remembrance Run to a virtual event this year, renaming it the “Good Fight 5K.” Runners and walkers may complete a route of their choice from Oct. 4-16. Entry is $35 until Oct. 4. Proceeds and donations go toward Munson Healthcare Women’s Cancer Fund. Register at RunSignup.com.
Golfing for veterans
KEWADIN — The Dave Abbott Memorial Northwestern Michigan Veterans Golf Outing is Oct. 4 at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort. The four-person scramble starts with a shotgun at 10 a.m.
Cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team.
Proceeds support veterans organizations.
Entry forms are available at the Amvets Post 114 in Elk Rapids. Contact: 231-883-8769.
Nature projects completed
MANISTEE — SEEDS EcoCorps enhanced trails and public access sites in the Manistee National Forest including Sawdust Hole River Access, the North Country Trail and Suicide Hill.
Volunteers from North Country Trail Association and Spirit of the Woods NCT volunteer chapter helped improve sections of the North Country Trail. Funding came from National Forest Foundation, National Park Foundation and Minger Family Endowment (of the Manistee County Community Foundation).
Crews also demonstrated how to maximize the quality of recyclables and assisted in conducting a survey at a recycling station in Manistee County. This service-learning work was funded by Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
SEEDS EcoCorps seeks landowners and partners for additional projects this fall and next year. Manistee residents, especially young adults, interested in outdoor jobs can go online or call 231-947-0312 to learn more.
