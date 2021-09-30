Gardening tips program Oct. 5
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Brian Zimmerman and Tom Ford present tips for garden preparations for winter. The event is free to MGANM members, $5 for others. Register by Sept. 30 at MGANM.org.
Northern Lights Fun Run canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Thomas Judd Care Center staff decided to scrap this year’s Northern Lights Fun Run because of public health concerns. The team is planning to host the race in September 2022 to raise awareness of its HIV care and prevention program in northern Michigan.
Work exhibition at Raven Hill Center
EAST JORDAN — The “Labor Days: History of Work” exhibition opens Aug. 14 at Raven Hill Discovery Center. The center collaborates with the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” program for this pilot project.
The show chronicles the diversity of work in northern Lower Michigan over the past 150 years and parallels that with work in Michigan, the nation and around the world during that time period. View items until Sept. 30.
The center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Appointments are accepted.
Eagles for Children fundraiser slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Country Club aims to raise money for its Eagles for Children program. The club donates to a local charity for every eagle achieved on the golf course through Oct. 1.
Nonprofits serving disadvantaged children that have operated at least three years may apply for a monetary grant online. Two participating club members sponsor each charity.
Contact: susanl@tcgcc.com.
Autumn festival set for Oct. 2
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association hosts Fall Fest Oct. 2 at Village Park.
Friends of the Darcy Library hosts the Fall Fest Cookie Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trailhead Building. Cookies are $7 per pound. Funds benefit library events and help purchase new books and other media materials.
The Park and Shine Car Show opens at noon at the RV Park. Four trophies are awarded at 2 p.m.
The Fall Fest Soup Contest returns at noon. Businesses and individuals may participate. Bring three gallons of hot soup to the pavilion at Village Park at 11:30 a.m. Applications are available at clcba.org. Call 231-383-1120 to register.
Nitro Circus tour coming to TC
TRAVERSE CITY — Nitro Circus brings the “You Got This” tour to Turtle Creek Stadium Oct. 2. This action sports event features BMX, FMX, skate and scooter athletes who aim to complete stunts. nitrocircus.com
Weatherization program available
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan Community Action Agency’s Weatherization Assistance Program aims to help make homes more energy efficient by reducing energy costs. The program can lower heating bills for low-income families.
After a client’s application is approved, they receive an energy audit to determine the most cost-effective measures for their home. Energy auditors test for air leakages and check furnaces and appliances.
Contact: 231-947-3780 or ebronkema@nmcaa.net.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
TRAVERSE CITY — The Alzheimer’s Association invites northern Michigan residents to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 2 at the Open Space. Individuals and teams may raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research. Share using #Walk2EndAlz and #ENDALZ. Register at alz.org/walk.
Inland lakes forum set for Oct. 6
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon Oct. 6 via Zoom. Learn about the efforts of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Lake Leelanau Association and other community members to prevent Eurasian watermilfoil in inland lakes.
