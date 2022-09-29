Tree planting
EMPIRE — ReLeaf Michigan offers a tree planting from 8:45 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 along M-22. Event partners include the Village of Empire, the Empire Lions Club and the Empire Area Community Center. DTE Foundation provides funding.
Another planting event goes from 8:45 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Northport Public School. Sign up to volunteer at releafmichigan.org/rsvp.html.
Music concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents Steve Stargardt, Bill Sears and Jack Dryden at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.
They play selections from “The American Songbook.” Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Call for vendors
TRAVERSE CITY — Vendors may apply to participate in the Fall Arts and Crafts Fair Oct. 22 at Trinity Lutheran School.
Booths are $50-70. Proceeds from rentals go to new playground equipment.
Email jenger@tctrinityschool.org to sign up before Sept. 30.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
TRAVERSE CITY — The Alzheimer’s Association invites northern Michigan residents to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 1 at the Open Space.
Individuals and teams may raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care and research. Share using #Walk2EndAlz and #ENDALZ. Register at alz.org/walk.
Shades of Fall
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts and Nicolet National Bank present Shades of Fall Oct. 1 in downtown Alpena. Activities include scarecrow contest, chalk art, doughnuts and cider, music, pumpkin painting and more.
The DDA’s Chili/Chowder Cookoff goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fall Harvest-Fossil Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. at Besser Museum. The Fresh Palate Sunrise Suds Tap Takeover is for adults.
Color tour
GAYLORD — The Fall Color Tour begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at Otsego Resort. View autumn leaves along the Sturgeon River Valley and enjoy wine tastings.
Admission is $58 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Geranium sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club offers its annual Geranium Sale through Nov. 15.
Patio pots and hanging baskets are available. Proceeds fund scholarships, grants and community club projects.
Pickup May 11 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Visit thefriendlygardenclub.org for order forms.
Collecting seeds
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Basin Forest Health Collaborative asks northern Michigan residents to gather ash seeds from healthy, mature trees for research and breeding efforts.
Black ash can be collected in September and other ash in October. Collect seeds directly from trees with pole pruners, and put up to a gallon of seed in a paper bag and store below 70 F before sending it to GLB Forest Health Collaborative.
Landowners may use the mobile app TreeSnap to record their observations.
The U.S. Forest Service provides guidelines at www.fs.usda.gov/nsl/GeneticConservation_Ash.html. To report a tree or collect seeds, contact rkappler@holdenfg.org.
Club awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club provides $64,000 in Community Grants for nonprofits that align with the club’s goal to encourage running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition.
The 2022 recipients:
- Grand Traverse Conservation District — $6,000 for Hickory Meadows
- SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers — $500 to purchase materials for youth trail building
- TCAPS — $7,500 toward Central High School’s Fitness Room Treadmill Project
- TART Trails — $50,000 for the Bayfront Improvement and Expansion Project along West Grand Traverse Bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.