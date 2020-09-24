Virtual games
TRAVERSE CITY — Special Olympics Michigan presents the Virtual Fall Games Sept. 25 through Oct. 2. Participants compete in cycling, golf, softball and other fitness events. Registration is open till Sept. 24 at SOMI.org/virtualgames.
‘Saving Arcadia’
ELK RAPIDS — Local author Heather Shumaker discusses her environmental book “Saving Arcadia” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 via Facebook. This event is presented by Elk Rapids District Library and Lighthouse Community Center.
‘Films on the Field’
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Films on the Field” series continues with “Remember the Titans” Sept. 24. Families are invited to watch “Frozen 2” Sept. 25, “The Greatest Showman” Sept. 26, “Hocus Pocus” Oct. 1, “Toy Story 4” Oct. 2 and “Onward” Oct. 3. All films are rated PG and start at 8 p.m. Seats are $50 for up to six people. Buy tickets at pitspitters.com.
Highway clean up
KALKASKA — HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan hosts Zechariah’s Stop Suicide Highway of Hope Clean Up from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 26. Pick up vests and bags at the Park and Ride on West Kalkaska Road. Bring gloves and wear bright clothes and a face mask. Questions: hopelivesinnomi@gmail.com.
Beach cleanup
TRAVERSE CITY — Inland Seas Education Association and Alliance for the Great Lakes lead beach cleanups from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 from Sunset Park to F&M Park and 1:30-3:30 p.m. from Randolph Street to the dog park. Volunteers should wear face masks. Registration: rratliff@schoolship.org or jlisuk@schoolship.org.
Golf Classic
CEDAR — St. Mary Catholic School’s annual Golf Classic begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at Sugarloaf Old Course. Competition includes longest drive, straightest shot and more. Cost is $90 each or $360 per team and includes a box lunch. Send payment via PayPal or mail checks to P.O. Box 340 in Lake Leelanau, MI 49653. Registration: 231-256-9676.
Autumn activities
ELLSWORTH — Friske’s Farm Market hosts the Harvest Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 and Fall Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3. The days open with a pancake breakfast in the café and continue with live music from Scott Hankins, weather permitting. The market is open till 7 p.m.
Bottle drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Families Against Narcotics hosts a bottle and can drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Living Hope Church. Bring rinsed returnables, with plastic bottles, cans and glass bottles in separate bags. Proceeds benefit FAN programs for people impacted by addiction. More information: kjohnson27@mhc.net.
Harvest Festival
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Celebrate the end of summer with arts and crafts, food vendors, a pet parade, pumpkin paintings, music and more. Local businesses compete for the “Best Scarecrow” award. Contact: 231-533-6023.
Rummage Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Nautical Rummage Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Maritime Heritage Alliance. Life jackets, books, hardware and other items are available to purchase. Guests must wear masks. Proceeds support MHA programs.
Color tour
ATWOOD — The 12th annual Breezeway Fall Color Cruises is scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10. Participants pick up bags of tips, maps, coupons and more from 10 a.m. to noon at Royal Farms Winery. The tour goes along C-48, the Breezeway. End at Boyne Mountain for a complimentary chairlift ride. More information: 231-536-7351.
Water trail signs installed
BELLAIRE — Paddle Antrim oversaw the installation of signs along the Chain of Lakes Water Trail in Antrim County. The nonprofit gathered $275,000 to launch the 99-mile trail and install signs for visitors. Information includes access sites, amenities and more.
Golf event results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters collected more than $80,000 during its recent Golf Event. The sold-out event featured a scramble competition. Winners Tim Cerny, Eric Stehouwer, Troy Noble and Mark Kaufmann will receive a prize: golf at the Straits Course at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.