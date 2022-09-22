Freshwater Summit signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Register for the 15th annual Freshwater Summit starting Sept. 23. The event occurs Oct. 21 at the Hagerty Center. Topics include New Zealand mud snails, working with tribal governments, microplastics in fish and more. gtbay.org/events/freshwater-summit/
Gallery exhibition
NORTHPORT — The Legacy Art of Jean Hale Gallery Exhibit and Silent Auction is Sept. 23 through Oct. 5 at the Village Arts Building.
Auction proceeds go to Northport Arts Association. The building is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Harvest Festival
BELLAIRE — The annual Harvest Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 in downtown Bellaire. Activities include scarecrows, art and craft show, live music, food and more. Mini pumpkin painting for all ages begins at 11 a.m. at Bellaire Public Library. Bellaire Chamber of Commerce sponsors this event.
Outdoor yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Outdoor yoga practice begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Bonobo Winery. Dharamsala TC leads this session for people of all skill levels.
Bring a yoga mat. Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Family activities
TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Familienfest goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. The free event is open to all ages and features games with prizes. Food is available to purchase.
RSVP via MyNorthTickets.com.
Autumn cruises
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce schedules its annual Breezeway Fall Color Cruises for Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and 8 along C-48.
People can obtain coupons, trip tips and more from 10 a.m. to noon at Royal Farms in Atwood. Then, drive the 26-mile route to view fall colors and explore area businesses.
Maps and suggested color tour routes are available from the chamber.
Contact: 231-536-7351; info@ejchamber.org.
Conservancy hike
CHEBOYGAN — Little Traverse Conservancy leads the “Go for Gold” event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Hike and look for goldenrod with LTC staff member Amy Lipson.
Call 231-347-0991 for more details and the location.
Seed saving program
BELLAIRE — Small House Farm Owner Bevin Cohen leads a seed saving program at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bellaire Public Library. Learn how to save seeds from flowers and vegetables for use next year and how to start an organic garden.
This free event is funded with a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council.
Garden club awards
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City recently presented its annual large and small landscape awards.
The large-size garden award went to Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. The small-size award went to the Master Gardener groups in Traverse City that plant and maintain the flower boxes on Front Street, the garden by the tunnel at Clinch Park and the gardens at Hull Park.
Call for comments
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks public input on the Lakes States Draft Habitat Conservation Plan. The plan aims to conserve bats on forested lands in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Forest landowners and managers can choose to participate following the Endangered Species Act, if the plan is approved and permits are issued. View the draft and submit comments at regulations.gov. The docket number is FWS-R3-ES-2022-0091. Comments are due Sept. 28.
