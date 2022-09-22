Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swim conditions. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. &&