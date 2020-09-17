Golf outing
ELLSWORTH — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual golf outing at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Antrim Dells Golf Course. Registration opens at 10:45 a.m. Entry is $85 each and includes a box lunch and range balls. Contact: 231-264-8202.
Bike library opens
ELK RAPIDS — Norte celebrates the opening of the Elk Rapids bike library at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Rotary Park. Elementary students can freely borrow a bicycle for as long as it fits them, and then return it and exchange for the next size up. Attendees should wear face masks.
Charity golf event
GAYLORD — Otsego County Shop with a Cop hosts the annual charity golf outing Sept. 18 at Gaylord Golf Club. The four-person, 18-hole tournament begins with a shotgun at 9 a.m. A meal is provided afterward. Entry is $80 each or $320 for a team of four. Registration: 989-350-6665.
Cabaret shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Theatre Under the Tent continues with “The Chicago Cabaret!” at 7 p.m. Sept. 18-19. Listen to music from the Broadway show “Chicago.” Masks and social distancing required. Tickets are $20 plus fees on the venue website. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Bike scavenger hunt is slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s Adventurama is rescheduled for Sept. 19. Three to five bicyclists are invited to form a team and compete to find items, complete challenges and solve riddles around Traverse City. Rolling starts begin at 11 a.m. at Workshop Brewing Company. Cost is $60 per team. Register until Sept. 18 at elgruponorte.org.
Polka celebration
CEDAR — The Cedar River Waterway and Park Celebration runs from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The event kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the bridge, and then Ken Stachnik’s Blessing of the Bridge and Park.
A mini polka concert occurs on the softball field next to the river. Polka music is provided by Ray and Julie Watkowski and family with Bobby Atkinson and Larry Fleis (Larry and the Larks). Ramona Pleva sings the national anthem.
Guests should bring chairs and face masks.
Trails challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Trails Week Challenge is Sept. 20-27. People can hike, paddle, ride or run on non-motorized trails to earn badges. Participants can also donate to local and regional projects. Registration is available through RunSignup.com.
Roadwork discussion
FRANKFORT — Michigan Department of Transportation hosts a virtual open house at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 via Microsoft Teams. Discuss MDOT and City of Frankfort’s 2021 project to replace underground utilities and the pavement on M-22. Conference ID: 457 183 800.
Call 248-509-0316 to join by phone.
Nature programs return to center
TRAVERSE CITY — Boardman River Nature Center recently restarted outdoor activities for kids. Kids ages 3-5 and their adult can attend the Peepers program at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. This includes stories, crafts, music and discovery. Kids ages 3-5 can participate in the Knee-High Naturalists program from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and/or Thursdays. Kindergarten through fifth graders can enroll in Friday home-school programs. Registration is required at natureiscalling.org.
Great Lakes program
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association offers the Great Lakes Discovery Schoolship Program from September through mid-October. These field trips allow third through 12th graders to collect and analyze fish, plankton and other organisms on the lake bottom. Participants also raise the sails and steer the ship. Everyone must wear a face mask and space is limited. Cost is $15 each. Questions: srustem@schoolship.org.
Transportation survey available
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation accepts public input for its state long-term transportation plan through Oct. 31. The plan, also called the Michigan Mobility 2045, outlines priorities for the next 25 years. Send comments to MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov or to MDOT at the Van Wagoner Transportation Building, 425 W. Ottawa St. in Lansing, MI 48909.
