Plant sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District presents its native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at 4820 Stover Road. Items include swamp milkweed, cut-leaf coneflower, rattlesnake master, wild strawberry and more. Quart size for $6 each, or four for $20. Quantities are limited. Contact: 231-533-8363.
Boat, foot race
CHARLEVOIX — The annual Leif Eriksson Day Row and Run is Oct. 2. Participants complete a 1-mile boat race and 5K foot race. Entry is $30 until Sept. 18; $35 from Sept. 19-30. Proceeds support the Rayder Den, which serves Charlevoix middle and high school students experiencing food insecurity.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3jCnmMm. Interested volunteers and sponsors can contact rowandrun@gmail.com.
Out of the Darkness event
TRAVERSE CITY — Out of the Darkness Walk begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Open Space. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter hosts this event. Share on social media using #OutoftheDarkness and #TogetherToFightSuicide. Donate at afsp.org/TraverseCity. More information: aperry@afsp.org.
Hops and Props on the River
MANISTEE — Hops and Props on the River occurs Sept. 18 along the Manistee Riverwalk. The Century Boat Club show opens at 10 a.m. at the marina. A boat parade begins at 4 p.m. This event is free.
Adults can participate in the hops portion for $30 in advance or $35 at the event. They receive six beer samples starting at 1 p.m. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com.
Outdoor activities
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation hosts an event from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Veterans Memorial Park. Activities include yoga, live music, dog costume contest and a ride or walk along the Nakwema Trailway.
Car show fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts the Classics Under the Lights from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 18 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Everyone is invited for the auction, raffle, T-shirt sales and classic car viewing. This is a fundraiser for the YMCA. Register a car at gtbayymca.org/2021-classics.
Runway race
TRAVERSE CITY — Run the Runway starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at Cherry Capital Airport. Entry is $37 for adults and $13 for ages 13 and younger until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 18. Proceeds support Wings of Mercy West Michigan and the Grand Traverse YMCA. Register for the TVC5K at RunSignup.com.
Trail challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Trails Week is Sept. 19-26.
Everyone is invited to reach the collective goal of 100,000 miles on trails across the state.
Participants log miles of running, hiking, biking, horseback riding or paddling.
Earn badges and enter to win prizes. Register for free at RunSignup.com.
Sunday Trail Rides
MAPLE CITY — Norte continues its Sunday Trail Rides at noon Sept. 19 at Palmer Woods.
The Sept. 26 event takes place at Timber Ridge in Traverse City.
All ages and abilities can participate in these free bike rides.
Tombstone cleaning
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers the gravestone maintenance training at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Gilmore Township Cemetery.
Bring a bucket, gallon or two of water, stiff natural bristle brush, stiff sponge, old toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and plastic or wood scraper.
More details: 231-882-5539.
Youth biking club
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s After School Adventure Bike Club begins its fall season Sept. 20 at the Wheelhouse.
Fourth through seventh graders can learn safety skills, repair and maintenance and more.
Cost is $35. More details: programs@elgruponorte.org.
