'The Golden Voices' show
WILLIAMSBURG — Doc Probes and David Chown present "The Golden Voices" at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Music House Museum.
Admission is $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Row and Run
CHARLEVOIX — The Leif Eriksson Day Row and Run is Oct. 1. This 1-mile boat race starts at Depot Beach and ends at Ferry Beach. The 5K follows Lake Charlevoix.
Pay $35 until Sept. 16 or $40 before Sept. 28 at rowandrun.org. Proceeds go to the Rayder Den, which supports middle and high school families through a food pantry.
Sponsors and volunteers can email rowandrun@gmail.com.
Performance season
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College kicks off its 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with The Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 on Main Street. This is part of the city's Fall Celebration.
Other events this season:
- "Peter and the Starcatcher" Nov. 10-13
- "A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion" Dec. 3-4
- "Footloose" opening March 2
Cycling classic
HARBOR SPRINGS — Birchwood Inn's Harbor Springs Cycling Classic begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 17. Routes through the Tunnel of Trees are 20, 45 or 60 miles, or riders can choose 14-30 miles, which includes the Little Traverse Wheelway.
Lunch is provided afterward. Entry is $30 in advance, $35 at the event. Registration: 231-526-2151.
Beach cleanup
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer sponsors an Adopt-A-Beach cleanup from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Traverse City State Park. The Alliance for the Great Lakes conducts this event.
Interested volunteers can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2z5d5rkf.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
PETOSKEY — The Alzheimer’s Association presents the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Bayfront Park. Individuals and teams may raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research. Share using #Walk2EndAlz and #ENDALZ. Register at alz.org/walk.
Out of the Darkness event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Out of the Darkness Walk begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Open Space. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter hosts this event.
Donate at afsp.org/TraverseCity. More information:dinarocheleau@yahoo.com.
Blacksmith class
WILLIAMSBURG — A blacksmithing class goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Samels Farm.
Topics and demonstrations include shaping, cutting and heat treating. Bring safety glasses, older clothes and appropriate shoes.
Class size is limited. Registration: ewaldted@yahoo.com.
Blacksmith program
GLEN ARBOR — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts a Glen Haven blacksmith demonstration and tour of the Sleeping Bear Inn from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18.
A National Park pass is required to attend. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3AN671V.
Turkey Trot signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Traverse City Turkey Trot, set Nov. 24. Participants may wear costumes.
Entry is $30 for the 5K and $35 for 5 miles until Sept. 30. Register at RunSignup.com.
Outdoor recreation supported
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Economic Development Administration awards $1.4 million to the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments in Traverse City. The grant goes to enhancing the capacity of the Manistee County Rural Communities Multi-Use Trail. The award is funded through the American Rescue Plan.
The project aims to expand the Betsie Valley Trail and build a bridge over Bear Creek. The EDA grant will be matched with $347,820 in local funds.
