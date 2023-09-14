Film premiere
TRAVERSE CITY — Conservation documentary “Troubled Water” is premiering at 7:30 p.m. Friday at City Opera House.
Tickets are $13 at cityoperahouse.org or at the door.
Can collections
BELLAIRE — Human Trafficking Awareness of Antrim County is hosting bottle and can drives from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Bring items to 4Front Credit Union ATM at 201 E. Cayuga St. in Bellaire, Alden State Bank in Alden and Alden State Bank in Elk Rapids. Contact: htaacllc@gmail.com.
Memorial event
KINGSLEY — The Carly Lewis Memorial will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carly’s Pond, 7450 Wood Road. The Secret Handshake Gang, a local disc golf club, is presenting this event.
Jimmy John’s is serving a free lunch for players. Raffle tickets are available to purchase. Donate a disc and receive two raffle tickets.
Register at https://bit.ly/456ZINx.
Maritime event
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society is hosting the Leelanau Maritime History Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
View shipwrecks in the Manitou Passage, lighthouse and ship models, maritime demonstrations and displays by area organizations.
Billy and The Kid will perform at 1 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket. Donations are accepted.
New trail event
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Area Visitors Bureau is launching the new Tap Into the Trails event on Saturday.
The event will include the Top of Michigan Trails Council 5K and 10K races, a family color run, an adults’ beer festival, the Cheboygan State Park Lantern Trail Hike from 8-10 p.m. and more. Register for a trail race via RunSignup.com. For full event details, go to cheboygan.com/tap-into-the-trails.
Flower workshop
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery is hosting Dahlias 101 at 2 p.m. Saturday at its Kewadin location.
Register for free by calling 231-599-2824.
Barn event
WILLIAMSBURG — Samels Family Heritage Society’s Chili Supper and Barn Dance will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at Samels Farm.
The meal includes cornbread, coleslaw, drinks and desserts. The band Hammer’D will lead the dancing portion at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $10 per family at the door.
Gravestone maintenance
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Historical Society is offering gravestone maintenance training at 2 p.m. Sunday at Weldon Township Cemetary.
Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, sponge, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a plastic or wooden scraper. Registration: info@benziemuseum.org; 231-882-5539.
Fall bike tour
SUTTONS BAY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club is accepting online registration until Sunday for its Leelanau Harvest Tour.
The annual bike ride will occur Sept. 23 in Leelanau County. Route options are 20, 40, 64 and 100 miles. Funds go to bike trails, cycling education and other area projects.
Adult entry is $65; kids are $35. Sign up at www.cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org/LHT.
Septic webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Onsite Wastewater Program is kicking off SepticSmart Week with the webinar “Know Your Septic System” at 9 a.m. Monday.
For more details on the SepticSmart program, visit epa.gov/septic. Register for the session via Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.
Recreation resource
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan is providing the Accessible Recreation Pulse for area organizations.
The resource will highlight accessible parks, art activities, support programs and adaptive services in northern Michigan.
Learn more about getting an activity or service listed at www.disabilitynetwork.org/accessible-recreation-pulse/.
