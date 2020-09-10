Yoga in the Park
BELLAIRE — Yoga for Life sessions begin at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Richardi Park. Bring a yoga mat and props, if needed. Social distancing is followed.
Register and pay at yogabellaire.com before each class.
Weekly golfing
ELLSWORTH — A golf league starts with a shotgun at 5 p.m. Thursdays at Antrim Dells Golf Club. Bring a team or come alone. Men, juniors and women can play nine holes and enjoy a prepared meal afterward. Cost is $30 per person. Pay $20 for golf only. Contact: 231-599-2679.
Nautical sales
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts the Nautical Flea Market and Boat Sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Items include anchors, fishing gear, maps, books, woodwork, life jackets and more. Donations are accepted until Sept. 10. Call 231-271-3077 to arrange a drop off.
Bike scavenger hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s Adventurama is scheduled for Sept. 12. Three to five bicyclists are invited to form a team and compete to find items, complete challenges and solve riddles around Traverse City. Rolling starts begin at 11 a.m. at Workshop Brewing Company. Cost is $60 per team. Register until Sept. 11 at elgruponorte.org.
Antrim electronics recycling
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District hosts electronics recycling collections this fall. Cost is $5 for items fewer than 30 inches wide like laptops, televisions, radios, fax machines and printers. Recycle larger items for $15 each. Kitchen appliances are not accepted. Contact: 231-533-8363.
Collection dates:
- 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at Antrim County Road Commission in Mancelona
- 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at Recycling Drop-off Center in Ellsworth
- 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at Star Township in Elmira
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents are encouraged to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10 a.m. Sept. 12. The in-person event was canceled, but participants may walk with their family or small group to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The ceremony will be available to watch online. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile application includes step tracking and fundraiser managing. Contact: mathompson@alz.org.
Team Hope Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Huntington’s Disease Society of America Great Lakes Region presents a virtual Team Hope Walk on Sept. 12. Choose an indoor or outdoor route to complete and raise money for the society. Share photos using #VirtualTeamHopeWalk on social media. Questions: jenniferl@4gr8food.com. hdsa.org/thwtraversecity
Golfing for veterans
KEWADIN — The Dave Abbott Memorial Northwestern Michigan Veterans Golf Outing is Sept. 13 at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort. The four-person scramble starts with a shotgun at 8:30 a.m.
Cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team. Proceeds support veterans organizations.
Entry forms are available at the Amvets Post 114 in Elk Rapids. Contact: 231-883-8769.
YouthWork volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan seeks volunteers for the AmeriCorps program YouthWork Conservation Corps.
Ages 16-26 work outside in the community, with the goal to protect the environment.
More information: 231-946-8975, ext. 1139 or ext. 1142.
Race goes virtual
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club converted its annual Remembrance Run to a virtual event this year, renaming it the “Good Fight 5K.” Runners and walkers may complete a route of their choice from Oct. 4-16. Entry is $35 until Oct. 4.
Proceeds and donations go toward Munson Healthcare Women’s Cancer Fund. Register at RunSignup.com.
