Sturgeon release
MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians hosts a public sturgeon release Sept. 11, starting at 11 a.m. with tours of the sturgeon rearing facility at the Rainbow Bend Manistee River access. The sturgeon, nmé, release ceremony will take place at noon, and the release will happen at 12:30 p.m. Call 231-723-1594 for information.
Artist talk
GLEN ARBOR — Michigan potter Janet Dunbar presents about Leelanau flora and fauna at noon Sept. 10 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She is participating in the center’s Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence program.
Suicide awareness event
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place recognizes Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day with an event from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sunset Park. A candlelit moment of silence and remembrance begins at 7:45 p.m.
Donations are encouraged to support the nonprofit partners of Hope Lives in Northern Michigan, including 22 2 None, Reining Liberty Ranch and others. Questions: hopelivesinnomi@gmail.com.
Kids’ drama activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers Drama Adventure classes for kindergarten through second graders this fall. Sessions start at 10 a.m. Saturdays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 30, or 4:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 13 through Nov. 1 at Civic Center Park. Cost is $150. parallel45.org/education.
Sawmill tour
ELMIRA — Local forest landowners are invited to a tour of the Silver Leaf Sawmill from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15.
Procurement Forester Bryan Watters and sawmill staff along with District Forester Kama Ross provide information about forestry services, logging contractors, harvesting systems and sawmill operations.
Registration: 231-256-9783; kama.ross@macd.org.
Memorial golf outing
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dave Abbott Memorial NW MI Golf Outing begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Elmbrook Golf Course. The four-person scramble costs $100 per person. Pickup registration or sponsor forms at the Amvets Post 114 in Elk Rapids. Contact: 231-264-5182.
9/11 Honor Run
TRAVERSE CITY — The 9/11 Honor Run continues virtually Sept. 11. Entry is $30 for a 5K or 11-mile race. Proceeds support Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance, a nonprofit that develops programs for first responders. Register at RunSignup.com.
Scavenger hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Adventurama at 1 p.m. Sept. 11. Bicycle groups of three to five persons may compete to find items, solve riddles and other challenges around the area.
Entry is $60 per group. All proceeds support youth scholarships. Sign up at elgruponorte.org/adventurama.
Walking tours
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum offers walking tours at 2 p.m. Saturdays in September. Learn about Petoskey’s history. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for adults. Museum admission is included in these prices. Tours are also available by appointment. Contact: 231-347-2620.
Free horse shows
WILLIAMSBURG — Spectators may watch a few free shows at Flintfields Horse Park. The Silver Oak Jumper Tournament begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Major League Show Jumping starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
The American Gold Cup Grand Prix begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 18. traversecityhorseshows.com.
Native plant pruning
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild offers “Pruning Native Trees and Shrubs” at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 via Zoom. Robert Schutzki, from Michigan State University, presents basic pruning techniques.
A pruning field trip begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Meet at Shop-N-Save in Benzonia to carpool to a private property. Registration: plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Youth biking group
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte accepts registration for its Northern Michigan Youth Mountain Bike Team.
The fall season begins Sept. 13.
The Farm Team is open to first through fifth graders, while the MTB Team is for sixth through 12th. Scholarship information: programs@elgruponorte.org.
