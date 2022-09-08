IPR podcast
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio presents “[Un]Natural Selection” at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Interlochen Public Library. Host Dan Wanschura and Producer Patrick Shea discuss the series. The show is part of the Points North podcast, which covers land, water and residents near the Great Lakes.
Waste collection
MANCELONA — The Antrim County Household Hazardous Waste collection is open from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Antrim County Road Commission.
Accepted items include gasoline, light bulbs, fertilizer, batteries, cleaners and more. Fees are collected for latex paints, electronics and tires. Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 6.
Alumni picnic
YUBA — Students of the Little Red Brick School in Acme are invited to a reunion picnic at noon Sept. 10 at Sayler Park.
Class reunion
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Class of 1972 hosts a 50th reunion at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Harbor Pavilion (Grace Memorial Harbor). A catered dinner is served at 6 p.m. RSVP to 231-590-6837 or 231-313-5629.
Star party
EMPIRE — Grand Traverse Astronomical Society hosts a star party from 8-10 p.m. Sept. 10 and 24 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s Dune Climb.
The event features telescopes and information stations. Visitors should bring a flashlight, binoculars, bug spray, chairs and blankets. A visitor’s pass is required to enter the park.
Volunteer program
FRANKFORT — A team from Tri Again Fitness plans to raise money for the Benzie Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) through the Ironman 70.3 Michigan.
CERT volunteers aim to support the community during natural disasters. Funds will help purchase equipment and first aid supplies. Donations are accepted at the Sept. 11 race or at traversecity.com/ironman/charity-challenge-donation.
Fun run
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Lights 5K Fun Run is Sept. 16 at Munson Medical Center. Begin in Parking Lot K at 8 p.m.
Entry is $20 until noon Sept. 11. Proceeds go to the Thomas Judd Care Center, which aims to raise awareness of HIV care and prevention. Register via RunSignup.com.
Boating course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary presents a boater safety course from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Topics include safety equipment, emergency procedures, navigation and charting. Recreational boaters ages 12 and older may attend both classes to receive their boater safety certificate. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by Sept. 11 to sign up.
Norte obtains grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently received a $5,600 grant from Kiwanis Club of Traverse City. The award will allow the nonprofit to expand its Grand Traverse Regional Kids’ Bike Library. This fall, 20 new bikes will be added for youth riders in Norte programs.
Training exercise
HONOR — Benzie County Office of Emergency Management recently hosted a search and rescue training exercise at Platte River Association Hall.
First responders learned about initial actions for a lost person call.
The course was instructed by the Buckeye Emergency Response Training School, which offers a National Association for Search and Rescue curriculum on search and rescue basics. The Region 7 Emergency Management Homeland Security Division Board sponsored the exercise.
