Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Michigan artist Kathy Mohl will speak on her artist-in-residency participation at noon Friday at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She will discuss her plein air piece.
Nature center event
TRAVERSE CITY — Night at the Nature Center will go from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Boardman River Nature Center. Grand Traverse Conservation District presents indoor/outdoor activities.
Cost is $5 per person. Registration is encouraged at natureiscalling.org/events.
Play with Legos
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday is open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays in September at Interlochen Public Library.
Use traditional and large Lego blocks as well as STEAM kits.
Vehicle show
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will host its annual Mike McIntosh Memorial Car and Truck Show from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Automotive Service Technology Building, 2510 Aero Park Drive.
View classic cars, sports cars, modified late models, motorcycles, trucks and more. The event also includes food, music and a silent auction. Student projects and vehicles will be displayed.
Entry is $15 per vehicle, and free for spectators. Proceeds go to NMC’s Automotive Program and scholarships. For more details, visit nmc.edu/car-show.
Gravestone cleaning
FRANKFORT — Benzie Area Historical Society is seeking volunteers for gravestone cleaning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gilmore Township Cemetery.
Another cleaning will occur Sept. 17 at Weldon Township Cemetery.
Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a plastic or wooden scraper. More details: 231-882-5539.
Great Lakes talk
ALDEN — For Love of Water Executive Director Liz Kirkwood is speaking about Great Lakes conservation at 2 p.m. Sunday at Helena Township Community Center.
Sponsored by Alden District Library and Friends of the Alden District Library.
Photo workshop
WILLIAMSBURG — Antrim Photography Workshop is meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Samels Farm.
Tom Vranich reviews exposure settings, camera functions and composition and then participants may photograph the area.
Admission is $10 for the public. RSVP: 231-313-8820; LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Audubon program
HARBOR SPRINGS — Petoskey Regional Audubon Society is hosting American Bird Conservancy Biologist Seth Lanning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northern Lights Recreation.
He will present “Connections in Bird Ecology, Climate Change and Health: A holistic look at what we can do and how to stay effective.”
Community funding
LANSING — The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is accepting applications for mini-grants until Tuesday.
Nonprofits and individuals may be eligible for funding for community education, research and testing for PFAS.
To learn more and apply, see www.glpan.org/community-action-mini-grants-program.
Out of Darkness Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The local Out of the Darkness Walk starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Clinch Park. This is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Register via https://tinyurl.com/2xv3b3kw. Contact: aecannon1021@gmail.com.
Flag stop project
PETOSKEY — A group of volunteers is working to collect $50,000 to reconstruct the flag stop at Bay View.
Local architect Richard Newman provided blueprints of the planned structure. Littlefield Township owns the land and has approved this project, according to a release. The volunteer group also plans to put up signs and photos showing the history of Ponshewaing, their Emmet County community, and the flag stop.
For additional project details or to donate, call Top of Michigan Trails Council at 231-348-8280.
or visit www.trailscouncil.org.
