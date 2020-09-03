Walking, biking audits
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township hosts Safe Routes to School Walking and Biking Audits through Sept. 16. Parents and community members are invited to complete one or more of the six routes to identify the safest for kids to get to school. Register at eastbaytwp.org/srts. Send photos and forms to ckarner@eastbaytwp.org or 1965 N. Three Mile Road in Traverse City, MI 49696. More details: 800-434-8642 or 231-947-8681.
Virtual fun run
TRAVERSE CITY — Thomas Judd Care Center presents its annual Northern Lights Fun Run from Sept. 1-30. Participants may complete their 5K anytime and anywhere. The event aims to raise awareness of HIV care and prevention. Entry is $20 through noon Sept. 29. Registration is open at RunSignup.com.
Golf fundraiser
KINGSLEY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan hosts the 30th annual Tee Up For Kids: Jack Otto Classic on Sept. 14 at the Kingsley Club. Tee times are from 9-11 a.m. Lunch is provided. Golfers must register and pay by Sept. 1. Contact: 231-946-8975.
Auction closes Sept. 3
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area’s online auction is open through 11 p.m. Sept. 3. Items include furniture, golf, dinner and more.
Donations are also accepted. This is part of the organization’s virtual River Fest. More details: 231-838-0269.
Labor Day walk
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library hosts the “Labor of Love” Library Bridge Walk Sept. 4-7. People may participate whenever they can that weekend. Entry is $10 and includes a ribbon to write a message on and tie on the bridge. Ribbons are available for pickup at the library or purchased from Nifty Things, Cellar 152 and Bayfront Beach and Bike. Donations support the library capital campaign. Contact: erlibfriend@gmail.com.
Derby Day Shootout
ACME — Derby Day Shootout starts at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Wolverine course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Two-person teams compete in six holes for best ball, scramble and alternate shot. Entry is $120 per team and includes golf, cart and prizes. Register through MyNorthTickets.com.
Landowner event
KARLIN — Forestry Field Day is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Malik Certified Tree Farm. The day includes hiking and information about sustainable forest management, pollinator and wildlife habitats and the American Tree Farm Program. Cost is $5 each and includes lunch and beverages. Landowners should register by Sept. 7 via natureiscalling.org. Questions: 231-941-0960, ext. 22 or 231-256-9783.
Biking event
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s Adventurama is scheduled for Sept. 12. Three to five bicyclists are invited to form a team and compete to find items, complete challenges and solve riddles around Traverse City. Rolling starts begin at 11 a.m. at Workshop Brewing Company. Cost is $60 per team. Registration is open until Sept. 11 at elgruponorte.org.
Trail project begins
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails recently launched phase one of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail project. The trail between 14th Street and NMC University Center should be finished this fall, with construction on the section from the center to Medalie Park beginning next year. The 5-mile loop is funded largely by a federal grant from MDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program matched by the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
