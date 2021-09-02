Music festival
ARCADIA — The Minnehana Brewhaha Music Festival is scheduled Sept. 3-4 at Arcadia Marine.
Saturday includes a 5K and 15K race and live musical performances from Cousin Curtiss, Reformation Band, Steppin’ In It and others. Admission is free from 6-11 p.m. Friday. Adults pay $30 at MyNorthTickets.com or $35 at the door for Saturday. Beer and food are available to purchase. Bring a chair.
Rowing club event
LAKE LEELANAU — Lake Leelanau Rowing Club hosts an event from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Fountain Point Resort. View rower demonstrations and boats. Enjoy wine and appetizers for $30 per person. RSVP by Sept. 3 to 231-590-6273 or Rowing@LakeLeelanauRowingClub.com.
Seed presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Gardeners interested in seed saving can attend the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Nancy Poppa shares information about the collection and germination of native perennial plants, fruits and vegetables.
The event is free to MGANM members; a $5 donation is requested for non-members. Register at MGANM.org. by Sept. 3.
LaborFest 2021
MANISTEE — LaborFest 2021 is Sept. 4 at First Street Beach Douglas Park. A car show goes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Musical performances occur at 1 p.m. Admission is $10 after 5 p.m. All proceeds go toward the Outdoor Amphitheater Project for First Street Beach.
Park opening
BOYNE CITY — Ridge Run Dog Park opens its new Agility Park from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 5. The celebration includes demonstrations of dogs using park equipment, raffles, hot dogs and more.
All ability levels are welcome and dogs must be on a leash.
Attendees may sign up for agility classes. Contact boyneagility@gmail.com for more details.
Urban Hike
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers the Urban Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Hike and learn about the beginnings of Traverse City, the former psychiatric hospital and geology of the area. Cost is $15 each. Other events: Sept. 15, 22 and 29. More information: 248-931-9440.
Grayling information LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society hosts a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Sept. 8. MSU student Nicole M. Watson speaks about the history of Arctic grayling in Michigan, current research and management.
Waste drop off
MANCELONA — The Antrim County Household Hazardous Waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at the Antrim County Road Commission. Accepted items include oil-based paints, pool chemicals, gasoline, batteries, cleaners and fertilizers. Fees are required for tires, latex paint and electronics. Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 1.
Dog park campaign
CHARLEVOIX — The city of Charlevoix recently launched a campaign to collect funds for a dog park at the Carpenter Street Ball Fields. The goal is to raise $17,500 by Sept. 28 at patronicity.com/chxdogpark. If successful, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places program contributes a matching grant. Contact: 231-547-7183.
Naturalist on trail
BELLAIRE — A naturalist offers a mini program every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 3 at Grass River Natural Area. Stop by the GRNA center or find the naturalist on the trails during this event.
