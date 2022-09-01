Teal ribbon campaign
ANN ARBOR — The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance organizes the Tie Michigan Teal campaign for National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September.
MIOCA provides free teal ribbons for volunteers who will tie them to lamp posts in the state. Businesses may use teal lighting and restaurants can offer teal themes. Email info@mioca.org to get involved.
Music festival
ARCADIA — The Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival is on rom 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 2 and 6-11 p.m. Sept. 3 at Arcadia Marine.
Bring a chair and listen to music. Food trucks are available. A 5K and 15K race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Register via RunSignup.com.
Festival proceeds support the Ronald Stoops Memorial Scholarship at Interlochen Center for the Arts and the music departments at Frankfort-Elberta, Onekama and Bear Lake Public Schools. Tickets and more details: music-moves-me.org.
Memorial event
KINGSLEY — The Carly Lewis Memorial opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at Carly’s Pond, 7450 Wood Road. The Secret Handshake Gang, a local disc golf club, presents this event.
Jimmy John’s provides lunch. Raffle tickets are available to purchase. Register at https://bit.ly/3AljoQm.
Outdoor yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Outdoor yoga starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, 10 and 17 at Bonobo Winery. Bonobo Flow by Dharamsala TC is for all skill levels. Bring a yoga mat.
Tickets are $25. Sign up at dharamsalatc.com.
Air show
TUSTIN — Cadillac Area Modelers Society hosts an air show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at the field off U.S. 131, exit 168.
The day includes demonstrations, craft show, concessions, face painting and a photo booth. Attendees should bring a chair.
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms hosts Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 and 18 at the vineyard off M22. A glass of cider or wine is provided with each ticket.
Admission is $25 at mynorthtickets.com. Contact: 231-866-4265.
Bridge walk fundraiser
MACKINAW CITY — Catholic Human Services invites people to join Bishop Jeffrey Walsh in crossing the Mackinac Bridge on Sept. 5.
Participants are encouraged to create a fundraiser page for the northern Michigan organization. Sign up at catholichumanservices.org/bridginghope.
Outdoor display continues
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center displays its “Mini Masterpieces” through Sept. 5.
More than 100 small artworks hang on trees along the gravel walkway from Lake Street to the gallery and in the grove behind the building. Visitors can view the community exhibition on their own.
Bridge walk
BELLAIRE — The Barbara Roberts Memorial Bridge Walk begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Richardi Park. Follow the path to cross three bridges in Bellaire.
Refreshments are provided.
Donations go to Bellaire Public Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Call for volunteers
FRANKFORT — Volunteers are needed for the Ironman 70.3 Michigan competition on Sept. 11. Work includes staffing aid stations, registration tables, transition areas and other spaces.
Get involved at ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=57826 or contact Janice.Davidson@IM.com.
