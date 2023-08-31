Postcard display
ALDEN — A historical photo postcard collection will be displayed Saturday through Sept. 30 at Alden District Library. The collection belonged to Frank Lyon and was recently donated to the Alden Historical Society by his granddaughter Dorothy Herman.
Race signup open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Thomas Judd Care Center’s Northern Lights Fun Run begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Munson Medical Center. Walk or run the 5K route. Entry is $20 until Saturday at runsignup.com/northernlights.
Nature preserve hike
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Conservancy is leading the Native Flora Hike at 9 a.m. Sunday at Jeff Lamont Preserve.
Stop to examine local flowers. Bring water. Register at leelanauconservancy.org/events.
Bridge walk
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library is presenting the annual Barbara Roberts Memorial Bridge Walk at 10 a.m. Monday. Meet at the gazebo in Richardi Park and then walk across Bellaire bridges. A bake sale benefits the Miss Bellaire Program.
Scholarship donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently donated $1,000 to Braiden Voss Memorial Scholarship at The Children’s House. This donation is possible because of the 126 bike riders who participated in this year’s Patrick’s Heavy Ride.
DNR grants available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Urban and Community Forestry grants until Oct. 13.
Nonprofits, educational institutions and governments may apply for $10,000-50,000 for projects that aim to increase urban tree cover or improve community forest care and resident engagement.
Apply through https://tinyurl.com/3fpx87tp. Questions: 517-582-3209.
Golf fundraiser results
MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort collected $63,305 from its Charity Golf Outing in July at Manistee National Golf and Resort. This year’s scramble included 134 golfers and will support organizations serving the Manistee area, including Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, Mason County Family Events, Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause, Fixing Furry Friends, Manistee County Habitat for Humanity, Childhood Cancer Campaign, Little Rascals Cat Sanctuary, Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County, Mason County PAWS and Armory Youth Project.
Track Club grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club is accepting grant applications until Oct. 2.
Nonprofits, tribal nations, local governments and local education institutions may be eligible. Funding is available for programs and projects that are running or walking focused.
Learn more and apply via tctrackclub.com/grants.
Tick protection tips
BENZONIA — Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department aims to educate residents on preventing tick bites. Encounters increase the chance of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease, babesiosis and anaplasmosis.
Precautions include using repellent with at least 20% DEET, wearing clothes treated with permethrin, drying clothes on high heat for an hour, showering upon returning indoors and inspecting pets and humans for ticks.
Ticks are most active from April to September. Call 231-882-2103 with questions about ticks and related vectors in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
Trail challenge
LELAND — Leelanau Conservancy is issuing a trail challenge to celebrate 35 years on the Leelanau Peninsula.
People are invited to complete 35 miles of hiking, biking, paddling, skiing or snowshoeing in Leelanau Conservancy’s natural areas. Turn in a list of completed miles by the end of the year to receive a commemorative patch and sticker. Sign up via leelanauconservancy.org/trailchallenge.
