Biking tryouts
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers tryouts for its Grand Traverse Regional Varsity Mountain Biking Team. Trials are open to sixth through 12th graders in the five-county area. Participants must use the Strava application to record their times. Email activity to ty@elgruponorte.org before midnight Aug. 30.
Golf championship
ACME — The 103rd Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship goes Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 on the Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The public may watch for free. Masks and golf course dress codes are required. Interested volunteers may contact tjablonski@gtresort.com or 231-534-6477.
Fundraiser walk
HONOR — Benzie Senior Resources hosts the Walk-A-Thon virtually through Aug. 31. Participants may walk, run or bike while collecting donations for the nonprofit. Donate online or send checks to 10542 Main St. in Honor, MI 49640. Contact: 231-525-6000.
Golf benefit
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park Golf Classic begins with a shotgun at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 1 at Crystal Mountain. Lunch is included for all participants. Awards, appetizers and cocktails available. Proceeds support education program for area students. Contact: 231-378-4963.
Golf outing
ELLSWORTH — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual golf outing at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Antrim Dells Golf Course. Registration opens at 10:45 a.m. Entry is $75 each until Sept. 9. Cost includes a box lunch and range balls. Contact: 231-264-8202.
Project receives anonymous gift
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails Transformation project recently received a matching donation from an anonymous source. Every gift from private donors will be matched up to $15,000 through Labor Day. East Bay Township Board of Trustees also approved funding for the campaign, which aims to improve the trail between Airport Access Road and Three Mile Road. Construction is expected to begin in the fall and landscaping and art installed next spring.
Bells for bikes
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails launched the “Bell for Every Bike” campaign to raise awareness of trail etiquette and promote positive interactions among trail users. Bells are available online or at Bayfront Beach and Bike, Brick Wheels, City Bike Shop, Einstein Cycles, Pedego Electric Bikes and Suttons Bay Bikes. Cost is $20 or $25 including shipping.
Virtual pedal
HOLLAND — Tulip Time Festival opens registration for the Pedal the Provinces. Cyclists of all ages and skill levels can ride through their neighborhood, favorite scenic trial or on a stationary bike anytime during September. Routes: 5 (family ride), 14, 25, 44 and 62 miles. Entry is $15 each or $40 per family until noon Sept. 29.
Questions: victoria@tuliptime.com.
State forest plan
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources presents its new 10-year Forest Action Plan, which highlights critical needs and priorities for managing 19.3 million acres of public and private forest land. It includes invasive species control, healthy trees for city landscapes and current and future effects of climate change. The plan also encourages communication between the Michigan DNR, private landowners, conservancies, federal forests and other interested parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.