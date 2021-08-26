Pioneer family presentation
FIFE LAKE — Garfield Historical Society presents the 2021 Pioneer Family at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Garfield Museum, 355 W. Sharon Road. Afterward, enjoy the annual community picnic at Veterans Memorial Park.
Boat wash
WILLIAMSBURG — Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council host a boat wash from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the DNR ramp off Baggs Road. Anyone launching or retrieving watercraft may receive a free hull and trailer high pressure spray to remove invasive plants or animals.
Golden retriever gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Pet owners are invited to bring their golden retrievers to Jacob’s Farm at 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Tickets are $5 per vehicle through Eventbrite.com. Some proceeds go to a charity.
Kite event
FRANKFORT — “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” runs from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 28. Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce provides free kites on the beach. Rain date: Aug. 29. More details: 231-352-7251.
Marsh hike
ARCADIA — Plant It Wild hosts a wildflower hike from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1 at the Arcadia Marsh on M-22. Explore marsh plants along the trail. More details: plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Water competition
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts the No Power to Power from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Take a non-motorized water vessel from Discovery Pier to Power Island and back. A safety meeting begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Cost is $60 for up to two team members. Register until Sept. 1 at nopowertopower.eventbrite.com.
Kayaking class
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim offers the Kayaking Essentials course from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 2 at River Park. Participants should bring life jackets, a kayak, water shoes and a change of clothes.
Cost is $45 per person. Registration: info@paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
Salmon tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Salmon Classic Fishing Tournament takes place Sept. 3-5 in East and West Grand Traverse bays. Amateur and pro anglers may participate. Weigh-in and awards occur at Clinch Park. More details: clark6300@gmail.com; 231-218-8700.
Zombie Run returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery hosts the annual Zombie Run 5K at 9 a.m. Oct. 30. Entry is $30 for adults and $25 for students until Oct. 28. All proceeds support TART Trails. Register to race or volunteer at tczombierun.com.
Tree contest
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently launched its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. All ages are invited to help find and submit large trees in their communities. Prizes are awarded for the largest tree in different age groups, potential state champion trees and the largest tree from each county. Submissions are accepted until Aug. 19, 2022. Questions: bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org.
Eagles for Children fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Country Club aims to fundraise for its Eagles for Children program. The club donates to a local charity for every eagle achieved on the golf course through Oct. 1.
Nonprofits serving disadvantaged children that have operated at least three years may apply for a monetary grant online. Two participating club members sponsor each charity.
Contact: susanl@tcgcc.com.
Torch Lake trail open
BELLAIRE — SEEDS EcoCorps recently built a new trail in Torch Lake Nature Preserve. Community members may hike along the wooded route, which is less than a mile. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy manages the nature preserve.
