Balloon event
BELLAIRE — Balloons over Bellaire is Aug. 26-27 at Shanty Creek. Balloons launch at 6:30 p.m. Friday from the tubing hill behind the Lakeview Hotel.
View the balloons over Torch Lake starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and again at 6:30 p.m. behind the Lakeview Hotel. Flights are weather dependent.
Songwriter in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Cincinnati native Erin Coburn performs from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26 at Encore 201. Admission is $7 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Flying demonstrations
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Radio Control Club presents flying demonstrations and pyrotechnics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Thompsonville Airport.
Families can watch radio control pilots fly model aircraft of all types and sizes. A candy drop occurs for the kids. Food and refreshments are available to purchase, with proceeds supporting the airport.
Band appearance
CEDAR — The Scottville Clown Band will appear in the Cedar Polka Festival parade at 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The band performs in the tent at 2 p.m.
Cornhole tournament
KINGSLEY — A cornhole tournament goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Cobblestone Farms.
Music, cash bar, raffle and silent auction are also available. Entry is $60 per person and includes a catered lunch and two drink tickets. Registration: 231-631-5890; lucamplus2@gmail.com.
Boater safety
FRANKFORT — The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan reminds boaters to avoid blocking vessels from traveling in Frankfort Harbor and the channel entrance to Betsie Lake.
Recently, the Coast Guard received reports of recreational boaters and anglers getting in the way of vessels as they move from the Frankfort channel and harbor into the lake. Boaters that impede a commercial vessel may be fined, as they are violating federal regulations for safe navigation.
Questions: 414-405-6436.
AAA contest
DEARBORN — AAA- The Auto Club Group, AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance invite Michigan eighth graders to enter the “Discovery Crew” contest until Sept. 23.
Students are eligible if they are at least 13 and will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the trip. They can submit selfies that show their interest in travel and answer essay questions.
Winners receive a weeklong European river cruise. The prize includes airfare, travel insurance and money for passports for the student and their parent or guardian. Apply at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew.
Foundation creates endowment
KAMIAH, Idaho — The MidwayUSA Foundation helped the First Hunt Foundation restructure its current endowment and establish the national “Hunting Heritage Endowment.” MidwayUSA Foundation helps organizations raise funds for youth shooting teams. MidwayUSA Foundation can match all donations the teams collect.
The NRA Hunters’ Leadership Forum awarded a grant to the FHF and Vista Outdoor provided another $15,000 to help establish the first $50,000 for the national endowment.
The new endowment aims to allow the First Hunt Foundation to recruit more volunteer mentors/coaches and host events around the country that teach conservation and hunting skills. Donations are accepted at www.midwayusafoundation.org/team-profile/?id=R9583.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.